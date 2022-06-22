BET Awards 2022 'This is the Remix:' The Most Surprising and Most Talked About Moments! 06/27/2022
Here are the biggest moments from he ceremony hosted by Taraji P. Henson!
Watching
01:21
BET Awards 2022 'The Art of the Come Up:' Mary J. Blige
06/22/2022
06/22/2022
01:13
Chris Brown Says 'Stop Capping,' He's Not Better Than Michael Jackson
The 2022 BET Awards' nominee put an end to any and all comparisons between him and the King of Pop.
06/22/2022
02:04
Watch This Insider's Guide To The 2022 BET Awards!
Watch this insider's guide presented by the US Army as we show you how to prepare for the 2022 #BETAwards happening live Sunday 6/26 at 8pm EST.
06/22/2022
01:04
Rapper Lil Tjay Recovering From Emergency Surgery After Being Shot In Attempted Robbery
Prosecutors announced the arrest of 27-year-old Mohamed Konate on charges of attempted murder, armed robbery, and weapons offenses.
06/23/2022
01:28
BET Awards 2022 'The Art of the Come Up:' Drake
06/23/2022
06/23/2022
01:00
BET Awards 2022: Lil Wayne Joins Lizzo, Ella Mai and Others In Star-Studded Performer Lineup!
Jack Harlow, Muni Long, Babyface and others are slated to take the big stage.
06/24/2022
01:08
Cardi B Is Gearing Fans Up For Her Upcoming Album
The Bronx rapper let fans know that the wait is going to be worth it.
06/24/2022
01:19
BET Awards 2022: Latto Crowned 'Best New Artist'
She also gave props to her fellow category nominees, saying, "You deserve this just as much as me."
06/26/2022
01:01
BET Awards 2022 'This is the Remix:' Here's The Winner's From Culture's Biggest Night
Congratulations to these winners!
06/27/2022
01:00
Lil Tjay Still Unconscious After Shooting
TMZ reports after undergoing emergency surgery for multiple gunshot wounds, the rapper has made only some leg movements.
06/27/2022
01:10
06/27/2022
01:25
BET Awards 2022 'This is the Remix:' The Evolution of Shyne
Did you catch the rapper's performance at the BET Awards 2022?
06/28/2022
01:11
BET Awards 2022: Jack Harlow And Lil Wayne Perform Before Brandy Makes Surprise Appearance
"Allow me to reintroduce myself," Brandy rapped.
06/29/2022
01:01
Ray J, Sammie, Bobby V, and Pleasure P Tease Possibly Forming An R&B Supergroup
Sammie shared that while former boy group B2K couldn't get along, the potential supergroup can mesh well together.
06/29/2022
01:06
Babyface Announces All-Women Album Called 'Girls Night Out' Featuring Kehlani, Doechii, Ari Lennox, Ella Mai and Others!
"The process for it reminded me of when I did 'Waiting to Exhale,'" the legendary producer said.
06/29/2022
01:24
BET Awards 2022 'This is the Remix:' Get to Know Doechii
For those unfamiliar with the rising Florida-based emcee, get familiar with the Tampa star taking the music scene by storm.
06/29/2022
01:00
BET Awards 2022: Celebrating Diddy on the Red Carpet
These stars paid homage to the 'Lifetime Achievement' honoree Sean 'Diddy' Combs!
06/29/2022
01:07
BET Awards 2022 'This is the Remix:' Muni Long's Fashion Game is as Eclectic as Her Music
The Florida native performed "Time Machine" and "Hrs & Hrs" flawlessly at the 2022 BET Awards!
07/05/2022
01:21
BET Awards 2022 'This is the Remix:' Lil Kim Makes Google’s Top Searches After Her Fashion Forward Performance
The rap icon made the list following her viral performance during Sean "Diddy" Combs' Lifetime Achievement Award tribute.
07/05/2022
01:13
Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s Estate Has Not Paid Out Any Money To His Children
The number of children is a hotly contested issue, with 'Variety' reporting as many as 13.
07/05/2022
Trailer
00:30
Black Women Building Empires on About Her Business
From orthodontists to fitness experts, Black women entrepreneurs and their successful businesses take the spotlight on the new season of About Her Business, premiering August 6 at 10/9c.
07/28/2022
Trailer
01:35
It's a Season of Healing on The Ms. Pat Show
Pat tries to deal with her past and focus more on her family on Season 2 of The Ms. Pat Show, streaming August 11 on BET+.
07/28/2022
Trailer
01:30
It's Duncan vs. Duncan on Carl Weber's The Family Business
The Duncans' loyalties to their allies and to one another are tested as old rivalries explode into chaos on the new season of Carl Weber's The Family Business, now streaming on BET+.
07/28/2022
Trailer
00:15
Madam DeVille Takes No Prisoners on All the Queen's Men
Lives are at stake and power is up for grabs as Madam zeroes in on her enemies on Season 2 of All the Queen's Men, now streaming on BET+.
07/14/2022