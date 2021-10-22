Maxwell - "Off" 11/30/2021
Neo-soul singer-songwriter Maxwell performs "Off," the first single from "blacksummers'NIGHT," the final album in a trilogy he's been working on for over a decade.
CANDIACE featuring Q Parker - "Benefits Pt. II"
In the music video for "Benefits Pt. II," Q Parker has a rebuttal to CANDIACE's claim that, when it comes to their relationship, he's only in it for the perks.
10/22/2021
Snoh Aalegra featuring Tyler, The Creator - "NEON PEACH"
Swedish singer-songwriter Snoh Aalegra gets sci-fi and futuristic with Tyler, The Creator in the music video for her single "NEON PEACH" directed by I.P.W.
10/25/2021
03:37
Trevor Jackson - "Bouts to Be"
Trevor Jackson gets straight to the point in the music video for his boldly sensual song "Bouts to Be," directed by the singer himself and Zev York.
11/02/2021
Mariah Carey, Khalid & Kirk Franklin - "Fall in Love at Christmas"
Mariah Carey, Khalid and Kirk Franklin sing about reigniting an old romance in their holiday-themed music video "Fall in Love at Christmas."
11/05/2021
Samm Henshaw - "Chicken Wings"
English singer-songwriter Samm Henshaw presents "Chicken Wings" from his full-length album "Untidy Soul" at the restaurant where he works, Henny's.
11/09/2021
Skip Marley featuring Popcaan - "VIBE"
Skip Marley and Popcaan enjoy a night out on the town partying and dancing with a crew of street racers in the video for "VIBE."
11/18/2021
Soul Train Awards 2021James Brown Is the Godfather of Soul
Looking back on James Brown's unforgettable 50-year career, it's no wonder the legendary performer earned the nickname "The Godfather of Soul."
11/24/2021
Soul Train Awards 2021Jazmine Sullivan Honors Maxwell's Contributions to Neo Soul
Singer-songwriter Jazmine Sullivan pays tribute to Living Legend Award honoree Maxwell and celebrates his influence on neo soul during the BET Soul Train Awards 2021.
11/28/2021
Soul Train Awards 2021Maxwell Is This Year’s Living Legend
During the BET Soul Train Awards 2021, musicians show their admiration for Living Legend Award honoree Maxwell, who has worked across genres, and created timeless and intentional music.
11/28/2021
Soul Train Awards 2021Maxwell Accepts the Living Legend Award
Maxwell accepts the Living Legend Award at the BET Soul Train Awards 2021, thanks his longtime collaborators and pays tribute to his Caribbean origins.
11/28/2021
Maxwell - "Off"
Neo-soul singer-songwriter Maxwell performs "Off," the first single from "blacksummers'NIGHT," the final album in a trilogy he's been working on for over a decade.
11/30/2021
Soul Train Awards 2021We Love Ciara
Since Ciara's debut in 2004, her music has encouraged listeners to dance, move and know their own worth, and the entertainer has garnered many impressive accolades along the way.
12/01/2021
Soul Train Awards 2021We Love Giveon
Giveon's music taps into old Hollywood and classic R&B, but his signature baritone voice, unique musical expressions of love and loss, and style guarantees he'll be around for the long haul.
12/01/2021
Soul Train Awards 2021We Love Aretha Franklin
Aretha Franklin's fashion was as renowned as her voice, and even as her sartorial aesthetics evolved, she retained her signature style and served many iconic fashion moments on "Soul Train."
12/02/2021
Soul Train Awards 2021Legendary Virtuosos of Soul
Marvin Gaye, Al Green and Barry White's styles made them stars, but their timeless music became the soundtracks of our lives and cemented their status as R&B, soul and pop legends.
12/02/2021
Soul Train Awards 2021Soul Sista: The Women Who Changed Soul Music
Look back at the incredible careers of some of the important women to perform on "Soul Train," including Aretha Franklin, Gladys Knight, Patti LaBelle, Phyllis Hyman and Whitney Houston.
12/03/2021
Common featuring PJ - "Majesty (Where We Gonna Take It)"
Rapper Common teams up with R&B singer PJ on "Majesty (Where We Gonna Take It)," from his 2021 album "A Beautiful Revolution Pt. 2."
12/06/2021
