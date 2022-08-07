Mase Feels Diddy Didn't Pay Him What He Was Worth 08/02/2022
The "Harlem World" rapper described how he felt Puff hindered his growth and never gave him the money he deserved.
US Army Presents: The Most Surprising and Most Talked About Moments From the BET Awards
Culture's Biggest Night was one to remember!
07/08/2022
01:12
Singer And Actor Adam Wade Dies At 87
He's remembered for appearances in iconic Black films and made history as the first Black game show host.
07/11/2022
01:18
Irv Gotti Strikes $300 Million Dollar Deal for Murder Inc. Master Recordings
"$100 million of the deal is me selling my masters…My masters — and I only own half, I own 50-50 with Universal Music Group," the producer said.
07/12/2022
01:01
Lil Uzi Vert Changes Pronouns To “They/Them” On Instagram
The timing of the 26-year-old rapper’s pronoun change appeared around International Non-Binary People’s Day on July 14
07/19/2022
01:00
Man Falls To His Death At The Weeknd's Philadelphia Tour Stop
Hugo Sanchez was sitting on an escalator rail at Lincoln Financial Field when he lost his balance and fell close to 40 feet shortly on July 14.
07/21/2022
01:01
Rolling Loud Denies Travis Scott Was Banned From Performing At Festival
"We reached out to Travis to headline Rolling Loud, but it couldn't work in such a short time."
07/21/2022
01:00
Michael Henderson, Distinguished Bass Player And R&B Singer, Dies At 71
The 71-year-old had been admitted to Emory University Hospital in Atlanta in early July for an undisclosed illness.
07/21/2022
01:02
Louisiana Rapper JayDaYoungan Fatally Shot In Bogalusa
His father was also shot, but he is in stable condition, according to the police report.
07/29/2022
01:01
Ying Yang Twins' D-Roc Collapses On Stage At Missouri Concert
About 30 minutes into the Grammy-nominated group's set, D-Roc fell to the floor and was carried off the stage.
08/01/2022
04:51
Divine Inspiration! Celebrate the 37th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards
Watch Kelonte Gavin, Melvin Crispell, and the night’s big winner, Pastor Mike McClure Jr., represent some of the very best in Gospel music today.
08/02/2022
01:03
01:00
Master P Announces No Limit Records Is Reuniting For A Tour This Fall
“This is a blessing that we’re still friends and still able to get onstage together. Twenty-five years later, we couldn’t do it without them.”
08/03/2022
01:06
Chaka Khan Shares Disappointment Over Kanye West's 'Through The Wire' Sample, Says She Sounded 'Like A Chipmunk'
The legendary singer said she has not spoken to West since the song dropped in 2003 and is "not looking to hear from Kanye, either."
08/03/2022
01:40
SZA’s New Album Is Coming, Says TDE President Punch
The two parties have agreed on when the highly-anticipated project will arrive.
08/10/2022
01:11
Normani Claps Back At Fans Demanding An Album
In an expletive-filled tweet, the singer hopefully has put an end to the new album requests.
08/10/2022
01:21
Hip Hop Awards 2022 'The Recall:' 3 Of The Hardest Hustling Women In Hip Hop
These women have secured multiple bags.
08/12/2022
01:50
Hip Hop Awards 2022 'The Recall:' 4 Times Lil Yachty Pushed Rap Forward
The rapper has been in the game for only six years, and he's already established himself as one of the most influential artists of his era.
08/15/2022
01:01
Hip Hop Awards 2022 'The Recall:' See 3 Of The Sexiest Trends
These looks are too hot to handle!
08/16/2022
01:13
Hip Hop Awards 2022 'The Recall:' 3 of the Most Legendary 'I Am Hip Hop' Honorees
These iconic artists were honored for exemplifying what it means to be hip hop.
08/17/2022
01:07
Mary J. Blige Says R&B Is Only “Popular Music” When Adele, Justin Timberlake Releases Songs From The Genre
"They wanna call it 'Popular Music' with Adele and Justin Timberlake get ahold to it, so now it's 'popular music.' But it's been popular music! We've been had it!"
08/19/2022
