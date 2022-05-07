BET Awards 2022 'This is the Remix:' Fashion Forward Prints Were a Red Carpet Highlight! 07/07/2022
Who says prints can't be glamorous?
BET Awards 2022: The Glamorous Looks of Culture's Biggest Night
From Chloe Bailey to Idris Elba, the 2022 BET Awards' red carpet was star-studded, and the looks did not disappoint!
BET Awards 2022 'This is the Remix:' Muni Long's Fashion Game is as Eclectic as Her Music
The Florida native performed "Time Machine" and "Hrs & Hrs" flawlessly at the 2022 BET Awards!
Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s Estate Has Not Paid Out Any Money To His Children
The number of children is a hotly contested issue, with 'Variety' reporting as many as 13.
Lamar Odom Says Kobe Bryant 'Comes To Me In Dreams'
The former Laker told TMZ that Bryant is “just talking to me all the time. Hang in there. Keep fighting.”
Jason Derulo’s Ex Jena Frumes Reveals What ‘Ruined’ Their Relationship
"It's best to be single than to be in a relationship & constantly be disrespected," she wrote on Instagram.
R. Kelly Remains on Suicide Watch After 30 Year Prison Sentencing
The disgraced singer's attorney Jennifer Bonjean said in a statement that keeping him on suicide watch is "unnecessary and punitive."
BET Awards 2022 'This Is The Remix:' Red Carpet Bling
These celebs brought out the jewels during this year's BET Awards!
Ella Mai And Jayson Tatum Spark Dating Rumors
The pair were spotted together at Michael Rubin's annual Fourth of July White Party in the Hamptons.
BET Awards 2022 'This is the Remix:' The Fly Fellas From the Red Carpet
From suits, to bright colors to blinged-out jewelry, these men shut the red carpet down!
Brandy Responds To Her Brother Ray J Getting Her Face Tattooed On His Leg!
The 'One Wish' singer also tattooed his sister's name on his arm with a font that paid tribute to her 1994 self-titled debut album.
US Army Presents: The Most Surprising and Most Talked About Moments From the BET Awards
Culture's Biggest Night was one to remember!
BET Awards 2022: Red Carpet Talks
We're talking music, culture, and more with some of our favorite stars on the 2022 BET Awards' red carpet!
BET Awards 2022: Nipsey Hussle: A Hero Always in Our Hearts
The rapper, activist, and hero wanted to lift his community, and he proved it every day.
BET Awards 2022 'This is the Remix:' The Celebs Who Sparkled And Shined on the Red Carpet
Celebs walked the red carpet at the BET Awards 2022, ready to be seen in glistening and gleaming fabrics!
Kirk Franklin Speaks On R. Kelly: 'It's Hard to Separate An Artist From the Art'
Kelly will now stand trial in Illinois in August on federal child pornography and obstruction charges.
Magic Johnson And LL Cool J Spend Annual Vacation In Greece
The pair reportedly boarded a $150K a day luxury super yacht and cruised to some of the world’s most beautiful destinations.
Gunna Denied Bond Again After Prosecutors Allege Concern For Witness Safety
His attorney argues nothing is indicating their client should remain imprisoned; however, the judge says he could intimidate potential witnesses.
Eddie Murphy's Daughter Bria Ties The Knot In Swanky Beverly Hills Wedding
The 32-year-old was escorted down the aisle by Eddie Murphy and her mother, Nicole.
Singer And Actor Adam Wade Dies At 87
He's remembered for appearances in iconic Black films and made history as the first Black game show host.
Black Women Building Empires on About Her Business
From orthodontists to fitness experts, Black women entrepreneurs and their successful businesses take the spotlight on the new season of About Her Business, premiering August 6 at 10/9c.
It's a Season of Healing on The Ms. Pat Show
Pat tries to deal with her past and focus more on her family on Season 2 of The Ms. Pat Show, streaming August 11 on BET+.
It's Duncan vs. Duncan on Carl Weber's The Family Business
The Duncans' loyalties to their allies and to one another are tested as old rivalries explode into chaos on the new season of Carl Weber's The Family Business, now streaming on BET+.
Madam DeVille Takes No Prisoners on All the Queen's Men
Lives are at stake and power is up for grabs as Madam zeroes in on her enemies on Season 2 of All the Queen's Men, now streaming on BET+.
