The Breakfast Club Recap - Week of May 26, 2023

Season 1 • 05/30/2023

The team blasts DJ Envy for going too far with Rick Ross, chats about a would-be commercial starring Jess Hilarious and more.

03:47

03:28

The Breakfast Club on BET Recap - June 2, 2023
The Breakfast Club

The team clowns Jess Hilarious about her fashion choices, Charlemagne plays mediator between DJ Envy and Gunplay, deets about Megan Thee Stallion’s new situation and more.
06/02/2023
03:28

