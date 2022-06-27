BET Awards 2022 'This is the Remix:' Lil Kim Makes Google’s Top Searches After Her Fashion Forward Performance 07/05/2022
The rap icon made the list following her viral performance during Sean "Diddy" Combs' Lifetime Achievement Award tribute.
Watching
01:01
BET Awards 2022 'This is the Remix:' Here's The Winner's From Culture's Biggest Night
Congratulations to these winners!
06/27/2022
01:00
Lil Tjay Still Unconscious After Shooting
TMZ reports after undergoing emergency surgery for multiple gunshot wounds, the rapper has made only some leg movements.
06/27/2022
01:25
BET Awards 2022 'This is the Remix:' The Evolution of Shyne
Did you catch the rapper's performance at the BET Awards 2022?
06/28/2022
01:11
BET Awards 2022: Jack Harlow And Lil Wayne Perform Before Brandy Makes Surprise Appearance
"Allow me to reintroduce myself," Brandy rapped.
06/29/2022
01:01
Ray J, Sammie, Bobby V, and Pleasure P Tease Possibly Forming An R&B Supergroup
Sammie shared that while former boy group B2K couldn't get along, the potential supergroup can mesh well together.
06/29/2022
01:06
Babyface Announces All-Women Album Called 'Girls Night Out' Featuring Kehlani, Doechii, Ari Lennox, Ella Mai and Others!
"The process for it reminded me of when I did 'Waiting to Exhale,'" the legendary producer said.
06/29/2022
01:24
BET Awards 2022 'This is the Remix:' Get to Know Doechii
For those unfamiliar with the rising Florida-based emcee, get familiar with the Tampa star taking the music scene by storm.
06/29/2022
01:00
BET Awards 2022: Celebrating Diddy on the Red Carpet
These stars paid homage to the 'Lifetime Achievement' honoree Sean 'Diddy' Combs!
06/29/2022
01:07
BET Awards 2022 'This is the Remix:' Muni Long's Fashion Game is as Eclectic as Her Music
The Florida native performed "Time Machine" and "Hrs & Hrs" flawlessly at the 2022 BET Awards!
07/05/2022
01:13
Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s Estate Has Not Paid Out Any Money To His Children
The number of children is a hotly contested issue, with 'Variety' reporting as many as 13.
07/05/2022
01:21
BET Awards 2022 'This is the Remix:' Lil Kim Makes Google’s Top Searches After Her Fashion Forward Performance
The rap icon made the list following her viral performance during Sean "Diddy" Combs' Lifetime Achievement Award tribute.
07/05/2022
01:22
BET Awards 2022 'This Is The Remix:' Get To Know The Weeknd
He won 'Best Male R&B/Pop Artist' at this year's ceremony.
07/06/2022
01:00
Burna Boy Reveals Toni Braxton Receives 60% of Royalties From 'Last Last'
In an interview, Burna said he hoped to meet the songstress one day.
07/06/2022
01:30
US Army Presents: The Most Surprising and Most Talked About Moments From the BET Awards
Culture's Biggest Night was one to remember!
07/08/2022
01:12
BET Awards 2022: Nipsey Hussle: A Hero Always in Our Hearts
The rapper, activist, and hero wanted to lift his community, and he proved it every day.
07/08/2022
01:12
Singer And Actor Adam Wade Dies At 87
He's remembered for appearances in iconic Black films and made history as the first Black game show host.
07/11/2022
01:18
Irv Gotti Strikes $300 Million Dollar Deal for Murder Inc. Master Recordings
"$100 million of the deal is me selling my masters…My masters — and I only own half, I own 50-50 with Universal Music Group," the producer said.
07/12/2022
01:01
Lil Uzi Vert Changes Pronouns To “They/Them” On Instagram
The timing of the 26-year-old rapper’s pronoun change appeared around International Non-Binary People’s Day on July 14
07/19/2022
01:01
Rolling Loud Denies Travis Scott Was Banned From Performing At Festival
"We reached out to Travis to headline Rolling Loud, but it couldn't work in such a short time."
07/21/2022
01:00
Man Falls To His Death At The Weeknd's Philadelphia Tour Stop
Hugo Sanchez was sitting on an escalator rail at Lincoln Financial Field when he lost his balance and fell close to 40 feet shortly on July 14.
07/21/2022
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Black Women Building Empires on About Her Business
From orthodontists to fitness experts, Black women entrepreneurs and their successful businesses take the spotlight on the new season of About Her Business, premiering August 6 at 10/9c.
07/28/2022
Trailer
01:35
It's a Season of Healing on The Ms. Pat Show
Pat tries to deal with her past and focus more on her family on Season 2 of The Ms. Pat Show, streaming August 11 on BET+.
07/28/2022
Trailer
01:30
It's Duncan vs. Duncan on Carl Weber's The Family Business
The Duncans' loyalties to their allies and to one another are tested as old rivalries explode into chaos on the new season of Carl Weber's The Family Business, now streaming on BET+.
07/28/2022
Trailer
00:15
Madam DeVille Takes No Prisoners on All the Queen's Men
Lives are at stake and power is up for grabs as Madam zeroes in on her enemies on Season 2 of All the Queen's Men, now streaming on BET+.
07/14/2022