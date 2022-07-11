Greatest Rap Crew of All Time Bio Video: Sick Wid It
04/04/2023
E-40's crew, Bay Area, unique slang, hyphy sound
The BET Soul Train Awards 2022Soul Train Awards 2022: T-Pain’s Hooks Are Unmatched in These Memorable Hits
The 2022 Soul Train Awards premieres on Nov. 27!
11/07/2022
Lionel Richie Is Officially Inducted Into The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
The Grammy award-winning artist performed a medley of hits and gave a powerful speech on Nov. 5.
11/08/2022
The BET Soul Train Awards 2022Soul Train Awards 2022: Morris Day & The Time To Receive The 'Legend' Award
The 2022 Soul Train Awards premieres on Nov. 27!
11/08/2022
Anita Baker Announces First National Tour In 28 Years
The legendary soulful singer’s 2023 tour will be the first since she won back the rights to her masters.
11/11/2022
The BET Soul Train Awards 2022Soul Train Awards 2022: Get To Know Soul Cypher Performer Alex Vaughn
See the rising star perform in her first-ever Soul Train Awards cypher on Nov. 26.
11/16/2022
Our Favorites! Check Out The BET Digital Staff's 2022 Album Picks
From SZA's 'S.O.S.,' to Chris Brown's 'Breezy,' many amazing LPs dropped this year!
12/29/2022
The 5 Best R&B/Hip Hop Albums of 2022
Through 365 days, these records stayed on repeat.
01/03/2023
Dr. Dre Slams Marjorie Taylor Greene for Using 'Still D.R.E.' In Promo Video
The producer says he did not give the politician authorization to use the song in the video.
01/10/2023
BET and McDonald's celebrate Hip-Hop's 50th Anniversary
BET & McDonald's hit the streets to test the Rap IQ of fans. See whose Hip Hop knowledge won them lunch courtesy of McDonald's.
03/27/2023
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time Bio Video: Bad Boy Family
Bad Boy was pivotal in shaping the sounds of hip-hop and R&B in the 1990s and early 2000s; its songs continue to be celebrated and listened to by fans around the world today.
03/23/2023
America in BlackS1 America in Black on LL Cool J's Legacy and Land Reparations
Activists call for land reparations, Angie Nwandu spills the tea on The Shade Room's future, and LL Cool J sits down with Nischelle Turner on an all-new America in Black, Sunday at 10/9c.
03/30/2023
Carl Weber's The Family Business Season 4 Is Now on BET
It's brother against brother as battle lines are drawn in blood on Season 4 of Carl Weber's The Family Business, premering on BET this Tuesday at 9/8c.
03/24/2023
Tyler Perry's ZatimaTyler Perry's Zatima's Returns to BET+
Temptation is everywhere for Zac and Fatima on Season 2 of Tyler Perry's Zatima, now streaming on BET+.
03/24/2023
Tyler Perry's House of PayneS10 BET Family Fun Night
Wednesdays are all about family, with back-to-back episodes of the Tyler Perry-created series House of Payne and Assisted Living, followed by The Ms. Pat Show, starting at 9/8c on BET.
03/20/2023