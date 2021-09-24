Mariah Carey, Khalid & Kirk Franklin - "Fall in Love at Christmas" 11/05/2021
Mariah Carey, Khalid and Kirk Franklin sing about reigniting an old romance in their holiday-themed music video "Fall in Love at Christmas."
Watching
Performance
03:47
Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music - "Jump Ship"
Gospel singers Jonathan McReynolds and Mali Music perform their inspirational song "Jump Ship" from their album "Jonny x Mali: Live in LA."
09/24/2021
03:47
02:25
Hip Hop Awards 2021 Impact Track Poll Video
Visitors to BET.com are asked to share their opinion on who will win the Impact Track Award of 2021 (This will NOT impact the winners of the show)
09/27/2021
Performance
04:12
Common featuring Black Thought & Seun Kuti - "When We Move"
Common, Seun Kuti and Black Thought embrace Black pride during a 70s-style dance party in this music video for their song "When We Move."
09/27/2021
Performance
03:06
KB - "Masterpiece"
Tampa native, father and gospel artist KB models compassion and kindness in the music video for his single "Masterpiece."
09/30/2021
Performance
05:25
Lil Donald - "Real Hitta You"
Rapper Lil Donald reflects on what women really want in a man in the music video for his song "Real Hitta You," directed by Todd Uno.
10/04/2021
Exclusive
05:44
BET Hip Hop Awards 2021BET Presents: The Encore's Top Collaborations
BET looks back at the best hip-hop collaborations from the singers of BET Presents: The Encore, including 702's "Steelo" with Missy Elliot and Total's multi-track team-up with Biggie.
10/05/2021
Exclusive
08:52
BET Hip Hop Awards 2021Rehearsal 360 Starring Tobe Nwigwe
Get a behind-the-scenes look as rapper Tobe Nwigwe prepares to hit the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 stage with wife and collaborator Fat Nwigwe for a joy-filled performance of "Fye Fye."
10/11/2021
02:50
Raiche - "Burn Your Clothes"
Singer-songwriter Raiche has an incendiary response to her man's bad behavior in the music video for "Burn Your Clothes," directed by Roxana Baldovin.
10/14/2021
Performance
03:25
CANDIACE featuring Q Parker - "Benefits Pt. II"
In the music video for "Benefits Pt. II," Q Parker has a rebuttal to CANDIACE's claim that, when it comes to their relationship, he's only in it for the perks.
10/22/2021
Exclusive
03:04
Snoh Aalegra featuring Tyler, The Creator - "NEON PEACH"
Swedish singer-songwriter Snoh Aalegra gets sci-fi and futuristic with Tyler, The Creator in the music video for her single "NEON PEACH" directed by I.P.W.
10/25/2021
03:37
Trevor Jackson - "Bouts to Be"
Trevor Jackson gets straight to the point in the music video for his boldly sensual song "Bouts to Be," directed by the singer himself and Zev York.
11/02/2021
01:00
Mariah Carey Will Return To Apple TV For A New Christmas Special
The agent of Christmas cheer returns for a second year and will perform a new single alongside Khalid and Kirk Franklin.
11/03/2021
Performance
05:06
Performance
03:58
Samm Henshaw - "Chicken Wings"
English singer-songwriter Samm Henshaw presents "Chicken Wings" from his full-length album "Untidy Soul" at the restaurant where he works, Henny's.
11/09/2021
01:25
Nick Cannon Talks Holiday Shopping For His Seven Children: 'Holidays Are Scary For Me'
"I literally have to become Santa Claus. Christmas Eve. I jump in my sleigh, and I get to getting across the country," he explained during a recent interview.
11/17/2021
Trailer
00:30
Soul Train Awards 2021The BET Soul Train Awards 2021 Is the Hottest Party in Town
Bring the crew, assemble the squad, and join hosts Tichina Arnold and Tisha Campbell for a certified good time at the BET Soul Train Awards 2021 on November 28 at 8/7c.
11/19/2021
Trailer
00:30
Klutch Academy Trailer
Kenya Barris and Rich Paul present Klutch Academy, a docuseries about six players on the road to the NBA draft that goes behind the business of basketball, premiering November 23 at 11/10c.
11/08/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Are All New Tuesday
C.J. suspects Lisa is cheating on a new Tyler Perry's House of Payne, and Mr. Brown addresses maintenance issues his way on a new Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting Tuesday at 8/7c.
10/18/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalWho Will Survive the Battle for Control of the Oval?
The fates of the first family and the innocent pawns caught up in their power struggle are revealed when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns for a new season, Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/07/2021