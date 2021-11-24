The BET Soul Train Awards 2021 Is the Hottest Party in Town 11/19/2021
Bring the crew, assemble the squad, and join hosts Tichina Arnold and Tisha Campbell for a certified good time at the BET Soul Train Awards 2021 on November 28 at 8/7c.
Soul Train Awards 2021James Brown Is the Godfather of Soul
Looking back on James Brown's unforgettable 50-year career, it's no wonder the legendary performer earned the nickname "The Godfather of Soul."
11/24/2021
Soul Train Awards 2021Maxwell Has Always Been a BET Soul Train Awards Legend
Look back at BET Soul Train Awards 2021 Living Legend Award honoree Maxwell's celebrated history with the show and ascent to icon status.
11/19/2021
