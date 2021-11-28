Jeffrey Osborne Performs an L.T.D. Hit
11/28/2021

Jeffrey Osborne performs L.T.D.'s 1977 single "(Every Time I Turn Around) Back in Love Again" at DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic: 2021 BET Soul Train Edition.

Watching

Performance
01:32

DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic: 2021 BET Soul Train Edition
Debbie Harry and Fab 5 Freddy - "Rapture"

Fab 5 Freddy joins Debbie Harry for a performance of Blondie's hit song "Rapture" on DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic: 2021 Soul Train Edition.
11/28/2021
Performance
00:46

DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic: 2021 BET Soul Train Edition
Anita Ward - "Ring My Bell"

Anita Ward steps into the spotlight to perform "Ring My Bell" with DJ Cassidy.
11/28/2021
Performance
00:43

DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic: 2021 BET Soul Train Edition
Daryl Hall - "I Can't Go for That (No Can Do)"

Daryl Hall joins DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic: 2021 Soul Train Edition to sing the Hall & Oates tune "I Can't Go for That (No Can Do)."
11/28/2021
Performance
00:59

DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic: 2021 BET Soul Train Edition
Kurtis Blow "The Breaks"

Kurtis Blow steps into the virtual spotlight to perform his song "The Breaks" on DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic: 2021 BET Soul Train Edition.
11/28/2021
Performance
01:59

DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic: 2021 BET Soul Train Edition
Gloria Gaynor - "I Will Survive"

Gloria Gaynor performs her classic empowerment anthem "I Will Survive" at DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic: 2021 BET Soul Train Edition.
11/28/2021
Performance
00:52

DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic: 2021 BET Soul Train Edition
KC and The Sunshine Band - "That's the Way (I Like It)" / "Get Down Tonight"

KC of KC and The Sunshine Band [DL1] performs the band's hits "That's the Way (I Like It)" and "Get Down Tonight."
11/28/2021
Performance
01:00

DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic: 2021 BET Soul Train Edition
Thelma Houston - "Don't Leave Me This Way"

DJ Cassidy welcomes Thelma Houston for a performance of the song "Don't Leave Me This Way."
11/28/2021
Performance
01:27

DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic: 2021 BET Soul Train Edition
The Emotions - "Best of My Love"

The Emotions perform their hit song "Best of My Love" during DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic: 2021 BET Soul Train Edition.
11/28/2021
Performance
00:57

DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic: 2021 BET Soul Train Edition
Cherrelle and Alexander O'Neal - "Saturday Love"

Alexander O'Neal joins Cherrelle for a performance of "Saturday Love" on DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic: 2021 BET Soul Train Edition.
11/28/2021
Performance
00:51

DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic: 2021 BET Soul Train Edition
Melle Mel - "The Message"

Melle Mel hops on DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic: 2021 Soul Train Edition to perform "The Message" from his time with Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five.
11/28/2021
Performance
01:16

DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic: 2021 BET Soul Train Edition
Stephanie Mills - "Never Knew Love Like This Before"

Stephanie Mills hops on DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic: 2021 BET Soul Train Edition to sing "Never Knew Love Like This Before."
11/28/2021
Performance
00:55

DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic: 2021 BET Soul Train Edition
Charlie Wilson - "Outstanding"

At DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic: 2021 BET Soul Train Edition, Charlie Wilson performs a rendition of "Outstanding," a song by his former R&B group The Gap Band.
11/28/2021
