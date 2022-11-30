A Shout Out to Iconic "Soul Train" Guest Hosts
11/16/2022
Pay tribute to the celebs who stepped in to keep the party going as "Soul Train" guest host, including Tia and Tamera Mowry, Tisha Campbell and Morris Chestnut.
The BET Soul Train Awards 2022Muni Long Shares Holiday Memories with Her Loved Ones
Muni Long joins her friends and family to discuss their holiday traditions as well as the singer's Soul Train Awards 2022 performance in this clip presented by Walmart.
11/30/2022
03:36
The BET Soul Train Awards 2022BET Celebrates #Thriller40 at Soul Train Awards 2022
Michael Jackson's iconic album turns 40 on November 30th.
11/30/2022
Exclusive
01:32
The BET Soul Train Awards 2022Chaka Khan's Road to the Soul Train Awards
Celebrate the career of two-time BET Soul Train Awards 2022 nominee Chaka Khan, starting with her work in the band Rufus, her solo successes and much more.
11/29/2022
Exclusive
04:56
The BET Soul Train Awards 2022What's Really Good? with Deon Cole
BET Soul Train Awards 2022 host Deon Cole gets quizzed on Al Green's 1972 hit "Love and Happiness," Stevie Wonder's 80s hairdo, Lauryn Hill's "Doo Wop (That Thing)" and more.
11/29/2022
Exclusive
03:03
The BET Soul Train Awards 2022Classic Gospel Performances on "Soul Train," Pt. 3
Revisit memorable performances from Yolanda Adams, CeCe Winans, and Angie & Debbie, where they brought praise and worship to the "Soul Train" stage.
11/29/2022
Exclusive
01:29
The BET Soul Train Awards 2022Mary J. Blige's Road to the Soul Train Awards
Get to know BET Soul Train Awards 2022 nominee Mary J. Blige and her career highs, including the impact of her debut album and many Grammy nominations.
11/29/2022
Exclusive
03:14
The BET Soul Train Awards 2022Classic Gospel Performances on "Soul Train," Pt. 1
R&B greats BeBe and CeCe Winans, Merry Clayton and Tramaine Hawkins bring gospel flavor to their "Soul Train" performances in the 70s, 80s and 90s.
11/29/2022
01:42
The BET Soul Train Awards 2022Soul Train Awards 2022: Fashion Flashback LeToya Luckett
With over 20 years in the game, the singer has developed a sophisticated signature style.
11/29/2022
Exclusive
06:34
The BET Soul Train Awards 2022Ladies Room - Soul Train Awards Edition
Remy Ma chats with Omeretta, Inayah and Lady London about the value of songwriting skills, the evolution of R&B, the gift and curse of social media and their favorite heartbreak songs.
11/28/2022
01:07
The BET Soul Train Awards 2022Soul Train Awards 2022: The Evening's Biggest Winners
These winners put their hearts and souls into their music!
11/28/2022
Performance
08:53
The BET Soul Train Awards 2022Morris Day and The Time Perform a Medley
Legend Award honoree Morris Day and The Time perform their hits "Cool," "Jungle Love" and more at the BET Soul Train Awards 2022.
11/26/2022
Highlight
02:19
The BET Soul Train Awards 2022Morris Day and The Time Are Honored with the Legend Award
Morris Day and The Time take the BET Soul Train Awards 2022 stage to accept the Legend Award for their incomparable contributions to the musical and cultural landscape.
11/26/2022
Performance
03:27
The BET Soul Train Awards 2022SiR - "Nothing Even Matters"
SiR performs his track "Nothing Even Matters" at the BET Soul Train Awards 2022.
11/26/2022
Performance
03:07
The BET Soul Train Awards 2022Tank featuring J. Valentine - "Slow"
Tank and J. Valentine perform their track "Slow" at the BET Soul Train Awards 2022.
11/26/2022
Performance
02:20
The BET Soul Train Awards 2022Q - "Today"
Q takes the BET Amplified stage to perform his single "Today" at the BET Soul Train Awards 2022.
11/26/2022
Performance
05:28
The BET Soul Train Awards 2022Chanté Moore Performs a Medley of Her Tracks
Chanté Moore performs "Love's Taken Over," "It's Alright" and "Chanté's Got a Man" at the BET Soul Train Awards 2022.
11/26/2022
Highlight
01:39
The BET Soul Train Awards 2022Xscape Accepts the Lady of Soul Award
Xscape accepts the Lady of Soul Award for their major contributions to the world of R&B and their position as enduring icons who inspire younger artists.
11/26/2022
Highlight
00:21
The BET Soul Train Awards 2022Jermaine Dupri Presents Xscape with the Lady of Soul Award
Industry veteran Jermaine Dupri presents Xscape with the Lady of Soul Award at the BET Soul Train Awards 2022.
11/26/2022
Highlight
02:20
The BET Soul Train Awards 2022Xscape Is Honored with the Lady of Soul Award
Legendary R&B group Xscape receives the Lady of Soul Award at the BET Soul Train Awards 2022 for their enduring success and continued influence across music and pop culture.
11/26/2022
