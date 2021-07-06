Cynthia Erivo - "The Good" 06/07/2021
Award-winning British singer-actress Cynthia Erivo remembers "The Good" times in the music video for her uplifting single, the first track from her upcoming debut album of original songs.
Watching
Highlight
03:39
Anthony Hamilton "You Made A Fool Of Me"
In the video for "You Made a Fool of Me," Anthony Hamilton thinks back on the woman he loved who snuck around with another man.
05/07/2021
Highlight
03:48
Gwen Bunn featuring Faith Evans - "Between the Lines"
Singer-songwriter Gwen Bunn teams up with R&B legend Faith Evans on the music video for "Between the Lines," a song about love and longing that samples Evans's 1995 hit "Soon as I Get Home."
05/20/2021
01:13
Akon’s Car Stolen From Buckhead, Atlanta Gas Station
The artist was pumping gas at a QuickTrip gas station in Buckhead after midnight on May 25 before someone got into his car and took off.
05/27/2021
Exclusive
02:50
Get to Know BET Amplified Artist Bree Runway
British singer, rapper and songwriter Bree Runway reveals how she started recording music in her bedroom, realizing her power of manifestation, her dream collaborations and more.
06/01/2021
Exclusive
01:03
Bree Runway Plays This or That
BET Amplified artist Bree Runway answers rapid-fire questions about singing vs. rapping, small gatherings vs. big parties, and summer vs. winter fashion.
06/01/2021
Exclusive
00:59
Bree Runway Plays The Last
BET Amplified artist Bree Runway divulges the last time she felt empowered, the last song she listened to, the last time she was afraid, the last text she sent and more.
05/28/2021
Highlight
05:35
Justine Skye featuring Rema - "Twisted Fantasy"
Justine Skye can't get a lover off her mind in the surreal music video for "Twisted Fantasy," featuring Nigerian artist Rema.
06/01/2021
02:25
Watch The Trailer For Mary J. Blige’s Documentary ‘My Life’
The documentary will explore Blige?s early days in the music industry and the making of the iconic 1994 sophomore album, 'My Life.'
06/03/2021
Highlight
03:17
Latice Crawford - "The Cure"
Latice Crawford bares all in the video for "The Cure" as she sings about the healing she seeks from a loving partner.
06/04/2021
01:01
Cornel West Inspired New Prince Track, ‘Born 2 Die’
The track is from the "Welcome 2 America" album recorded in 2010, which is the first complete studio LP from Prince's vault since he died in 2016.
06/07/2021
Highlight
03:41
01:01
Blac Chyna Drops New Music Video Amid Kardashian Family Lawsuit
Chyna is suing the Kardashians for defamation and economic interference after her reality series, 'Rob & Chyna,' was canceled.
06/08/2021
01:19
Pop Smoke’s Accused Killer's Family Wants To 'Privately' Speak With His Parents
Audrey Jackson, Pop Smoke?s mother, is reportedly undecided on how she would respond to the request.
06/08/2021
01:19
Two Of R. Kelly’s Lawyers Want To Leave Just Two Months Before Federal Trial
Two of R. Kelly’s lawyers set to represent him in a soon-to-begin sex trafficking and racketeering trial in Brooklyn have asked to withdraw from the case.
06/09/2021
01:05
Eve And Trina Are Next Up In ‘Verzuz’
Are you ready for some of the baddest women emcees to take the stage?
06/11/2021
01:16
Rapper Silento Remains Behind Bars After Judge Denies Request For Bail
The “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)” rapper has been charged with murder in the death of his cousin.
06/11/2021
01:14
Digital Underground Rapper Shock G’s Cause Of Death Revealed
Shock G was found dead in a Tampa hotel nearly two months ago; the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner's office has now released the initial summary of their autopsy.
06/11/2021
01:30
Here's Why Drake Is The People's Champ
Toronto's very own has created his own lane since his hip hop debut, and there's no signs of slowing down yet.
06/13/2021
01:30
Anderson .Paak Is Influencing The Culture, And We Can't Get Enough
We're always going to leave the door open for this California superstar, who continues to take the world by storm.
06/12/2021
02:19
BET Awards 2021 Best Collaboration Poll Video
Visitors to BET.com are asked to share their opinion on which album should win Best Collaboration of 2021
06/14/2021
