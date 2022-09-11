Tyler Perry's Sistas
Tyler Perry's Sistas Explores New Beginnings
Season 5 • 05/30/2023
Andi, Danni, Karen, Sabrina and Fatima look for fresh starts in their careers and relationships on the latest season of Tyler Perry's Sistas, airing Wednesdays at 9/8c.
Exclusive
02:35
My Favorite Sistas Scene - Anthony DaltonTyler Perry's SistasS4
Anthony Dalton describes the drunken misunderstanding involving Calvin, Que and Maurice and reveals how he struggled to stay in character during the ad-libbed scene from Season 4.
11/09/2022
Exclusive
02:17
My Favorite Sistas Scene - Kevin A. WaltonTyler Perry's SistasS4
Kevin A. Walton shares why his favorite moment from Season 4 is the late-night basketball game scene where Aaron defends Karen's honor as he trades insults with Zac.
11/10/2022
Exclusive
01:58
My Favorite Sistas Scene - Brian Jordan Jr.Tyler Perry's SistasS4
Brian Jordan Jr. pays tribute to an infamous reality TV moment turned meme as he describes the Season 4 moment when Maurice kicks out unwelcome houseguest Que in spectacular fashion.
11/11/2022
Exclusive
01:31
My Favorite Sistas Scene - Novi BrownTyler Perry's SistasS4
Novi Brown talks about why her favorite scene from Season 4 is when Sabrina and Danni's bizarre encounter at the grocery store leads to the revelation that Bayo is a prince.
11/14/2022
Exclusive
01:58
My Favorite Sistas Scene - Crystal HayslettTyler Perry's SistasS4
Crystal Hayslett pays tribute to the Jazmine Sullivan song "Bust Your Windows" as she recalls the exhausting Season 4 scene where a bat-wielding Fatima lets loose on Hayden's car and home.
11/14/2022
Exclusive
02:08
My Favorite Sistas Scene - Trinity WhitesideTyler Perry's SistasS4
Trinity Whiteside talks about why his favorite moment from Season 4 is when Preston sought advice from Zac about his complicated relationship with Danni.
11/15/2022
Exclusive
02:28
What Would You Do If You Were in Maurice's Situation?Tyler Perry's SistasS4
The cast of Sistas gives their honest opinions on whether they'd play their cards just like Maurice did if they were in his shoes -- or on his couch.
11/16/2022
Exclusive
02:34
What Would You Do If You Were in Fatima's Situation?Tyler Perry's SistasS4
The cast of Sistas weighs in on Fatima's escalating grudge against Hayden, with some suggesting formal legal action against him and others supporting her more direct, violent approach.
11/16/2022
Trailer
00:30
You're Invited to Sistas 100th Episode CelebrationTyler Perry's SistasS5
Keep it 100 with the ladies of Tyler Perry's Sistas and host Heather B. as they celebrate the show's milestone in an interview special, airing after the new episode on December 7 at 10/9c.
12/02/2022
Exclusive
03:43
Tyler Perry's Sistas 100th EpisodeTyler Perry's SistasS5 E9
The cast of Tyler Perry's Sistas expresses amazement and gratitude at reaching 100 episodes, praising the show's fans for continuing to follow their characters' journeys.
12/07/2022
