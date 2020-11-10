Tayla Parx Answers Fan Questions 10/11/2020
Singer-songwriter extraordinaire Tayla Parx talks about transitioning from being a writer to be the main act, dream collabs and the biggest regret of her career.
Watching
106 & ParkBabyface Answers Fan Questions
Legendary singer-songwriter Babyface answers fan questions on his favorite song to perform live, how he handles writers block and reflects on his recovery from COVID-19.
106 & ParkCoi Leray Answers Fan Questions
Coi Leray gives the backstory on her collab with Fetty Wap, talks about navigating being female in the music industry, and shares her fashion inspo.
106 & ParkKamaiyah Answers Fan Questions
Rapper Kamaiyah answers fan questions on celebrity crushes, dream collaborations and her new album 'Got it Made.'
106 & ParkFlipp Dinero Answers Fan Questions
Rapper Flipp Dinero answers fan questions on dream collaborations, his childhood celebrity crush and advice for anyone trying to break into the rap game.
106 & ParkYoung T & Bugsey Answer Fan Questions
Rap duo Young T & Bugsey answer fan questions on the story behind their hit song "Don't Rush," Nottingham slang and dream collabs.
106 & ParkFredo Bang Answers Fan Questions
Fredo Bang answers fan questions on his favorite tattoos, iciest jewelry and the best industry advice he ever received.
106 & ParkJacob Latimore Answers Fan Questions
The talented Jacob Latimore answers fan questions about his greatest fears, biggest inspiration and his new music.
106 & ParkKranium Answers Fan Questions
Jamaican dancehall artist Kranium answers fan questions on dream collaborators, his superpower and what it was like moving to the U.S. as a kid.
106 & ParkKaash Paige Answers Fan Questions
We caught up with Kaash Paige to talk about the story behind her rap moniker, her greatest fears and what qualities she looks for in a girlfriend.
106 & ParkPink Sweat$ Answers Fan Questions
Rising R&B star Pink Sweat$ answers fan questions about his celebrity crushes, his new album and he teaches us some Philly slang.
106 & ParkTayla Parx Answers Fan Questions
Singer-songwriter extraordinaire Tayla Parx talks about transitioning from being a writer to be the main act, dream collabs and the biggest regret of her career.