Alicia Keys featuring Khalid - "So Done" 11/13/2020
Alicia Keys takes it back to prom nightkicks it at a school dance with Khalid in the music video for "So Done.," featuring Khalid.
106 & ParkTayla Parx Answers Fan Questions
Singer-songwriter extraordinaire Tayla Parx talks about transitioning from being a writer to be the main act, dream collabs and the biggest regret of her career.
10/11/2020
106 & ParkChingy Answers Fan Questions
We caught up with Chingy to talk about his childhood celebrity crush, the time Janet Jackson called him and his new album "Crown Jewel."
10/11/2020
35th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards E1JJ Hairston Wins the Praise and Worship Album Award
JJ Hairston & Youthful Praise takes home the award for Praise and Worship Album of the Year for the record "Miracle Worker."
08/23/2020
Baby Rose - "Show You"
Singer-songwriter Baby Rose delivers a moody, soulful performance of "Show You" from her debut album "To Myself."
09/18/2020
Baby Rose - "Borderline"
Baby Rose, accompanied by a live band, performs "Borderline," her song about the emotional struggle of being hung up on someone, from her 2019 album "To Myself."
09/18/2020
DOE - "Brighter"
Rising gospel artist DOE spreads the light in the music video for her debut single "Brighter."
10/05/2020
BET Hip Hop Awards 2020Bobby Sessions Shows Off His Skills
Bobby Sessions encourages everyone to hit the polls on Election Day during his dope freestyle.
10/27/2020
Flo Milli Talks Inspirations, Goals for 2021 and More
October's BET Amplified artist Flo Milli reveals the performers who have influenced her, how she feels about her first BET Hip Hop Awards nomination and more in an exclusive interview.
10/29/2020
Flo Milli Plays The Last
Flo Milli reveals the last time she was surprised, the last place she traveled to, the last thing she ate, the last time she felt empowered and more.
10/29/2020
Get to Know BET Amplified Artist of the Month Flo Milli
Rising rapper Flo Milli reveals her passion for the recording process, the reason she prefers small gatherings, her favorite fashion season and her theory about restaurant takeout.
10/29/2020
DaniLeigh Plays The Last
Singer-songwriter DaniLeigh reveals the last time she was surprised, the last meal she ate, the last song she listened to and the last text she sent.
12/03/2020
DaniLeigh Plays This or That
Get to know DaniLeigh as she weighs in on whether she prefers recording in the studio or performing live, shopping in person or online, and talking on the phone or on FaceTime.
12/03/2020
BET Amplified Artist DaniLeigh Reveals Her Dream Collabs
Artist of the month DaniLeigh talks about her humble beginnings in music, her dream collaborators, 2020 goals and what to expect from her next musical release.
12/03/2020
Soul Train Awards 2020Anthony Hamilton Is Honored with Souls of Justice Award
At the Soul Train Awards 2020, Anthony Hamilton receives the Souls of Justice Award for his efforts in North Carolina to improve voter registration and to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
11/29/2020
Rotimi - "Love Somebody"
Rotimi recreates the story of Adam and Eve in the music video for his romantic R&B jam "Love Somebody."
11/30/2020
BET Amplified Artist Coi Leray on Her End-of-Year Goals
Artist of the month Coi Leray talks about artists who influenced her career, who she'd love to collaborate with and her goals for the rest of the year.
12/03/2020
THEY. Plays This or That
R&B duo THEY. take turns revealing their personal preferences between the East Coast or West Coast, TV shows or movies, being in the studio or on tour, and more.
12/04/2020
THEY. Discusses Their Development and Musical Inspirations
Dante Jones and Drew Love of THEY. reveal the musicians who inspired them, their favorite songs to perform live, and how their new release "The Amanda Tape" differs from their first album.
12/04/2020
Getting to Know Tiana Major9
Tiana Major9 discusses her career in the music industry, her performance education and early influences and what she hopes comes next for her as an entertainer.
12/16/2020
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Are All New Tuesday
C.J. suspects Lisa is cheating on a new Tyler Perry's House of Payne, and Mr. Brown addresses maintenance issues his way on a new Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting Tuesday at 8/7c.
10/18/2021
Tyler Perry's The OvalWho Will Survive the Battle for Control of the Oval?
The fates of the first family and the innocent pawns caught up in their power struggle are revealed when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns for a new season, Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/07/2021
Sisterhood Is the Cure in The Waiting Room
Two women fighting to survive find support when they need it the most in new episodes of The Waiting Room, premiering Saturday at 10/9c.
10/05/2021
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Return in October
Family Fun Night is back with the debut of all-new episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting October 12 at 8/7c.
09/30/2021