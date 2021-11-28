Anita Ward - "Ring My Bell" 11/28/2021
Anita Ward steps into the spotlight to perform "Ring My Bell" with DJ Cassidy.
Watching
Performance
01:32
DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic: 2021 BET Soul Train EditionDebbie Harry and Fab 5 Freddy - "Rapture"
Fab 5 Freddy joins Debbie Harry for a performance of Blondie's hit song "Rapture" on DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic: 2021 Soul Train Edition.
11/28/2021
Performance
00:46
DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic: 2021 BET Soul Train EditionAnita Ward - "Ring My Bell"
Anita Ward steps into the spotlight to perform "Ring My Bell" with DJ Cassidy.
11/28/2021
Performance
00:43
DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic: 2021 BET Soul Train EditionJeffrey Osborne Performs an L.T.D. Hit
Jeffrey Osborne performs L.T.D.'s 1977 single "(Every Time I Turn Around) Back in Love Again" at DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic: 2021 BET Soul Train Edition.
11/28/2021
Performance
00:51
DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic: 2021 BET Soul Train EditionDaryl Hall - "I Can't Go for That (No Can Do)"
Daryl Hall joins DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic: 2021 Soul Train Edition to sing the Hall & Oates tune "I Can't Go for That (No Can Do)."
11/28/2021
Performance
00:59
DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic: 2021 BET Soul Train EditionKurtis Blow "The Breaks"
Kurtis Blow steps into the virtual spotlight to perform his song "The Breaks" on DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic: 2021 BET Soul Train Edition.
11/28/2021
Performance
01:59
DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic: 2021 BET Soul Train EditionGloria Gaynor - "I Will Survive"
Gloria Gaynor performs her classic empowerment anthem "I Will Survive" at DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic: 2021 BET Soul Train Edition.
11/28/2021
Performance
00:52
DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic: 2021 BET Soul Train EditionKC and The Sunshine Band - "That's the Way (I Like It)" / "Get Down Tonight"
KC of KC and The Sunshine Band [DL1] performs the band's hits "That's the Way (I Like It)" and "Get Down Tonight."
11/28/2021
Performance
01:00
DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic: 2021 BET Soul Train EditionThelma Houston - "Don't Leave Me This Way"
DJ Cassidy welcomes Thelma Houston for a performance of the song "Don't Leave Me This Way."
11/28/2021
Performance
01:27
DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic: 2021 BET Soul Train EditionThe Emotions - "Best of My Love"
The Emotions perform their hit song "Best of My Love" during DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic: 2021 BET Soul Train Edition.
11/28/2021
Performance
00:57
DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic: 2021 BET Soul Train EditionCherrelle and Alexander O'Neal - "Saturday Love"
Alexander O'Neal joins Cherrelle for a performance of "Saturday Love" on DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic: 2021 BET Soul Train Edition.
11/28/2021
Performance
00:51
DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic: 2021 BET Soul Train EditionMelle Mel - "The Message"
Melle Mel hops on DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic: 2021 Soul Train Edition to perform "The Message" from his time with Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five.
11/28/2021
Performance
01:16
DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic: 2021 BET Soul Train EditionStephanie Mills - "Never Knew Love Like This Before"
Stephanie Mills hops on DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic: 2021 BET Soul Train Edition to sing "Never Knew Love Like This Before."
11/28/2021
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Are All New Tuesday
C.J. suspects Lisa is cheating on a new Tyler Perry's House of Payne, and Mr. Brown addresses maintenance issues his way on a new Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting Tuesday at 8/7c.
10/18/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalWho Will Survive the Battle for Control of the Oval?
The fates of the first family and the innocent pawns caught up in their power struggle are revealed when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns for a new season, Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/07/2021
Trailer
01:00
Sisterhood Is the Cure in The Waiting Room
Two women fighting to survive find support when they need it the most in new episodes of The Waiting Room, premiering Saturday at 10/9c.
10/05/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Return in October
Family Fun Night is back with the debut of all-new episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting October 12 at 8/7c.
09/30/2021