James Fortune featuring Deborah Carolina - "I Am" E 1 • 08/23/2020
Gospel artists James Fortune and Deborah Carolina perform their uplifting duet "I Am" at the Stellar Gospel Music Awards 2020.
Watching
Performance
01:43
35th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards E1JJ Hairston & YP feat. Kierra Sheard - "Miracle Worker"
Gospel singer Kierra Sheard joins JJ Hairston and Youthful Praise for a hair-raising performance of "Miracle Worker" at the Stellar Gospel Music Award 2020.
08/23/2020
Speech
00:30
35th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards E1Tasha Cobbs Leonard Nabs the Artist of the Year Award
Tasha Cobbs Leonard thanks her fans while accepting the award for Artist of the Year at the Stellar Gospel Music Award 2020.
08/23/2020
Performance
01:50
35th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards E1Tamela Mann - "Touch from You"
Singer Tamela Mann hits the Stellar Gospel Music Awards 2020 stage to perform her powerful single "Touch from You."
08/23/2020
Speech
00:54
35th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards E1Kirk Franklin Wins Album of the Year Award
Kirk Franklin thanks his fans while accepting the award for Album of the Year for the record "Long, Live, Love."
08/23/2020
Performance
01:59
35th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards E1Pastor Mike Jr. - "Big"
Pastor Mike Jr. blesses the Stellar Gospel Music Awards 2020 stage with a performance of his gospel song "Big."
08/23/2020
Speech
00:40
35th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards E1Pastor Mike Jr. Wins New Artist of the Year
Pastor Mike Jr. accepts the award for New Artist of the Year.
08/23/2020
Speech
00:24
35th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards E1Le'andria Johnson Wins the Albertina Walker Female Vocalist of the Year Award
Le'Andria Johnson delivers her acceptance speech after winning the Albertina Walker Female Vocalist of the Year Award.
08/23/2020
Performance
01:56
35th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards E1CeCe Winans - "Bridge Over Troubled Water"
CeCe Winans performs Simon & Garfunkel's 1970 classic "Bridge Over Troubled Water" at the Stellar Awards 2020.
08/23/2020
Performance
00:55
35th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards E1James Fortune featuring Deborah Carolina - "I Am"
Gospel artists James Fortune and Deborah Carolina perform their uplifting duet "I Am" at the Stellar Gospel Music Awards 2020.
08/23/2020
Performance
01:36
35th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards E1Anthony Brown - "Sho Nuff"
Anthony Brown performs his song "Sho Nuff" at the Stellar Awards 2020.
08/23/2020
Speech
00:37
35th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards E1Donald Lawrence & The Tri-City Singers Win Song of the Year
Donald Lawrence & The Tri-City Singers win the award for State Farm Song of the Year for their track "Deliver Me (This Is My Exodus)."
08/23/2020
Performance
01:59
35th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards E1Jonathan McReynolds - "Best Thing"
Jonathan McReynolds performs his song "Best Thing" at the Stellar Awards 2020.
08/23/2020
Highlight
02:47
35th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards E1The Hosts Open the Show
Gospel artists and Stellar Awards 2020 hosts Kirk Franklin, Koryn Hawthorne and Jonathan McReynolds kick off the night.
08/23/2020
Speech
00:31
35th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards E1JJ Hairston Wins the Praise and Worship Album Award
JJ Hairston & Youthful Praise takes home the award for Praise and Worship Album of the Year for the record "Miracle Worker."
08/23/2020
Performance
00:33
35th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards E1Group Fire - "Again"
Gospel singing quartet sensation Group Fire blesses the 2020 Stellar Gospel Music Awards with their hit single "Again."
08/23/2020
Performance
00:54
35th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards E1Zacardi Cortez - "You Don't Know"
Zacardi Cortez performs his 2019 song "You Don't Know" at the Stellar Awards 2020.
08/23/2020
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Are All New Tuesday
C.J. suspects Lisa is cheating on a new Tyler Perry's House of Payne, and Mr. Brown addresses maintenance issues his way on a new Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting Tuesday at 8/7c.
10/18/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalWho Will Survive the Battle for Control of the Oval?
The fates of the first family and the innocent pawns caught up in their power struggle are revealed when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns for a new season, Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/07/2021
Trailer
01:00
Sisterhood Is the Cure in The Waiting Room
Two women fighting to survive find support when they need it the most in new episodes of The Waiting Room, premiering Saturday at 10/9c.
10/05/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Return in October
Family Fun Night is back with the debut of all-new episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting October 12 at 8/7c.
09/30/2021