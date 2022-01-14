NAACP Image Awards: 3 Times Host Anthony Anderson Ruled The Stage 01/20/2022
The actor has been the show's host since 2018.
01:13
A Mary J. Blige And Whitney Houston Duet Was Reportedly Turned Down By Clive Davis
Mary J. Blige's 1999 hit, 'Don?t Waste Your Time,' featuring the late Aretha Franklin, was originally offered to Houston.
01/14/2022
01:19
Danielle Brooks Is Married! Here's What We Know About The Stunning Miami Wedding
Danielle Brooks and Dennis Gelin officially tied the knot after announcing their engagement in Jan. 2020.
01/14/2022
01:05
'Pray For Tiffany Haddish:' Fans Support Actress After DUI Arrest
She is mourning the loss of mentor Bob Saget, her grandmother, two friends, and her dog.
01/18/2022
01:22
Jamie Foxx Sings To Daughter During Private Concert In Dallas
The Oscar winner serenaded Anelise Foxx during a private concert during the Dallas Cowboys' playoff game.
01/18/2022
01:16
Nominees and Host Anthony Anderson Announced For The 53rd NAACP Image Awards
This year's celebration will be held virtually due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
01/18/2022
01:15
Fashion Visionary And 'Vogue' Editor, André Leon Talley Has Reportedly Died At Age 73
The world has lost a philanthropist, visionary, and icon.
01/19/2022
01:07
Sidney Poitier’s Multiple Causes Of Death Revealed
The legendary actor passed away earlier this month at 94.
01/19/2022
01:15
Vic Mensa Arrested At D.C. Airport On Felony Drug Charges
He was charged with felony narcotics possession charges after officials allegedly found LSD and psychedelic mushrooms in his luggage.
01/19/2022
01:00
Crowns And Glory: The Most Memorable Hairstyles From Past NAACP Image Awards
Here's a look at our favorite hairstyles from past NAACP Image Awards!
01/19/2022
01:09
Ryan Destiny and Keith Powers Split After Four Year Relationship
A close source reportedly said the pair will remain "close friends."
01/19/2022
01:17
NAACP Image Awards: 3 Times Host Anthony Anderson Ruled The Stage
The actor has been the show's host since 2018.
01/20/2022
01:09
NeNe Leakes Is Reportedly 'In Love' And 'Open To Marriage Again' After Losing Husband Gregg
The reality star revealed that her late husband gave her his blessing to move on following his passing.
01/20/2022
01:40
Cardi B To Cover The Funeral Expenses For The Victims Of The Bronx High Rise Fire
"When I heard about the fire and all of the victims, I knew I needed to do something to help," she said in a statement.
01/20/2022
01:16
Nick Cannon Reveals Why He Is Insecure 'When It Comes To Being Intimate'
"I've been skinny my whole life, so therefore I've never liked to be completely naked," he revealed on his talk show.
01/21/2022
00:39
The Great André Leon Talley: Fashion Trailblazer, Visionary, And Icon
We honor the life and legacy of the global fashion icon.
01/24/2022
01:21
'Girls Trip' Sequel Confirmed And In The Works: 'The Ladies Are In'
"Post-pandemic with all our favorite crazy ladies, what do we do with them? That's what we got to figure out," Will Packer said during an interview.
01/24/2022
01:05
French Fashion Icon Manfred Thierry Mugler, Who Designed For Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian And Others, Dead At 73
He was the designer behind Cardi B's dress from the 2019 Grammys.
01/24/2022
01:30
Regina King Receives Outpouring Of Love And Support After Son's Tragic Death
Ian Alexander Jr. reportedly died by suicide on Friday, just days after his 26th birthday.
01/24/2022
01:10
Omarion Mourns Death Of His Grandmother
"If you know me, you know this woman is my heart," the singer-songwriter captioned his Instagram post.
01/25/2022
01:24
3 Of The Biggest Winners From Past NAACP Image Awards
Tune in to BET on Saturday, Feb. 26, for a celebration of Black excellence.
01/25/2022
