Marshall Tyler and His Crew Tackle the Meaning of Black Joy 08/31/2021
"Slow Pulse" director Marshall Tyler chats with producers Moira Griffin, Jeremy Hartman and Efuru Flowers about his film's challenges, the beauty of showcasing the everyday man, and more.
09:21
8:46 FilmsSlow Pulse
A dedicated man pushes himself to learn a hip-hop dance performance for one very special reason.
08/31/2021
09:08
8:46 FilmsCupids
Thinking their school bus driver will be lonely over the summer break, three children try to find her the perfect romantic partner.
08/31/2021
09:17
8:46 FilmsPearl and Henry
A married couple in their golden years and on the brink of losing their home, Henry and Pearl share tender moments of love and affection despite the looming hardships.
08/31/2021
03:32
8:46 Films"Cupids" Director Zoey Martinson on Black Storytelling
Zoey Martinson discusses the importance of comedy and joy in Black stories and what inspired her to write "Cupids," and Ari Fulton and Daria Amai Shelton talk costume design and animation.
08/31/2021
03:26
8:46 Films"Pearl and Henry" Director Gibrey Allen on His Backstory
Gibrey Allen reveals what inspired him to write a story from an elderly couple's perspective, how his Jamaican culture enriched his ideas, then chats with producer Greta Hagen-Richardson.
08/31/2021
