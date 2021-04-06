Marshall Tyler and His Crew Tackle the Meaning of Black Joy 08/31/2021
"Slow Pulse" director Marshall Tyler chats with producers Moira Griffin, Jeremy Hartman and Efuru Flowers about his film's challenges, the beauty of showcasing the everyday man, and more.
Watching
01:19
Derek Chauvin’s Attorney Says Judge Should Give Him Much Lighter Sentence Than Suggested Guideline
Eric Nelson says the former cop who killed George Floyd and faces up to 40 years behind bars is the product of a broken system.
06/04/2021
01:11
Darnella Frazier, Teen Who Filmed George Floyd’s Death, Awarded Honorary Pulitzer
The video, which led to worldwide protests, the conviction of Derek Chauvin, and police reforms across America, was recorded on May 25, 2020.
06/14/2021
Highlight
00:30
Countdown To The BET AwardsYara Shahidi Honors Black Creatives
Yara Shahidi pays tribute to the Black creatives on stage and behind the scenes across entertainment.
06/27/2021
Highlight
04:39
BET Awards 2021Taraji P. Henson Kicks Off the Show
Taraji P. Henson welcomes the crowd to the BET Awards 2021.
06/27/2021
01:01
Minnesota Appeals Court OKs 3rd Degree Murder Charge Against Officers In George Floyd's Death
The ruling will now go back to Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill.
07/06/2021
01:07
Ohio George Floyd Mural Destroyed After Lightning Strike
The City of Toledo is working on plans for a new mural in a different location.
07/15/2021
Highlight
01:47
BET News Special E1Rabbi Sharon Brous Preaches the Importance of Unity
Rabbi Sharon Brous, founder of IKAR in Los Angeles, emphasizes how the Jewish story is interconnected with the Black experience and the collective responsibility to combat hate.
07/20/2021
Highlight
02:34
BET News Special E1Operation Understanding on How to Build Cultural Empathy
Members of Operation Understanding DC, an organization that brings Black and Jewish teenagers together, describe how they've grown as activists through their experience in the program.
07/20/2021
Highlight
01:48
BET News Special E1Ebro Darden Talks Uniting to Fight White Supremacy
Ebro Darden, who is Black and Jewish, explains the shared fight against white supremacy, citing Billie Holiday's "Strange Fruit" as an example of how the two communities intersect.
07/20/2021
Exclusive
01:45
Shenseea Reveals Her Favorites in This or That
Amplified artist Shenseea talks about her personal preferences when it comes to social gatherings, making music, dancing and more in a game of This or That.
08/05/2021
Exclusive
03:31
08/31/2021
Exclusive
03:32
"Cupids" Director Zoey Martinson on Black Storytelling
Zoey Martinson discusses the importance of comedy and joy in Black stories and what inspired her to write "Cupids," and Ari Fulton and Daria Amai Shelton talk costume design and animation.
08/31/2021
Exclusive
03:33
09/01/2021
Exclusive
03:31
09/01/2021
01:04
George Floyd: Minneapolis Cops Plead Not Guilty In Federal Civil Rights Case
Derek Chauvin was found guilty in a criminal trial; the other three officers will face trial in 2022.
09/15/2021
Highlight
03:29
Phoenix Awards 2021BET Celebrates the Congressional Black Caucus
BET salutes the Congressional Black Caucus for 50 years of service in Congress and advocacy as the legislative voice for Black and other underserved communities.
09/17/2021
Highlight
03:29
09/20/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Are All New Tuesday
C.J. suspects Lisa is cheating on a new Tyler Perry's House of Payne, and Mr. Brown addresses maintenance issues his way on a new Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting Tuesday at 8/7c.
10/18/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalWho Will Survive the Battle for Control of the Oval?
The fates of the first family and the innocent pawns caught up in their power struggle are revealed when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns for a new season, Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/07/2021
Trailer
01:00
Sisterhood Is the Cure in The Waiting Room
Two women fighting to survive find support when they need it the most in new episodes of The Waiting Room, premiering Saturday at 10/9c.
10/05/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Return in October
Family Fun Night is back with the debut of all-new episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting October 12 at 8/7c.
09/30/2021