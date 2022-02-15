Road To NAACP Image Awards: Woody McClain 02/24/2022
Lexus and BET Digital highlights Woody McClain and black luminaries throughout media in celebration of the 2022 NAACP Image Awards.
01:15
Romeo Miller Announces The Birth Of His Daughter!
The proud father made the surprise announcement that he's a "girl dad" on Instagram.
02/15/2022
01:14
Kanye ‘Ye’ West And Julia Fox Split After A Month Of Dating: ‘Y’all Would Love If I Was Sooo Upset’
Fox confirmed the break up with a post-and-delete on her Instagram Story, stating, "I came up yall lol and not only that but Kanye and I are on good terms!"
02/16/2022
01:05
Simone Biles And Jonathan Owens Are Officially Engaged! See The MASSIVE Engagement Ring
The soon-to-be bride posted a close-up look at her sparkly oval-cut diamond ring designed by ZoFrost & Co.
02/16/2022
01:11
Yung Bleu Announces He's Expecting A Baby Girl By Debuting A Heart-Shaped Sonogram On Valentine's Day!
“It’s [crazy] the day I found out I’m having my first little girl, she was shaped exactly like a heart,” he captioned an Instagram post.
02/17/2022
01:28
Nick Cannon Talks Love And Relationships: "I Don't Think Monogamy Is Healthy'
He also revealed if his children were planned and why Valentine's Day is the "the worst day ever created!"
02/18/2022
02:00
53rd NAACP Image AwardsRoad to NAACP Image Awards: Jazmine Sullivan
Lexus and BET Digital highlights Jasmine Sullivan and black luminaries throughout media in celebration of the 2022 NAACP Image Awards.
02/22/2022
01:05
Keke Wyatt Announces She's Expecting Her 11th Child On Social Media
This will be her second child with her husband, Zackariah Darring.
02/22/2022
01:20
Nick Cannon Reveals Whether He'll Have More Children
"I feel like I do owe the women that are currently in my life, I owe them as much energy, time, and effort as I possibly [can]," Cannon said.
02/22/2022
02:02
Road To NAACP Image Awards: Novi Brown
Lexus and BET Digital highlights Novi Brown and black luminaries throughout media in celebration of the 2022 NAACP Image Awards.
02/23/2022
01:00
D.C. Young Fly And Jacky Oh Announce They Are Expecting Baby No. 3
The pair announced the exciting news in a heartwarming video on YouTube.
02/23/2022
02:02
01:14
Da Brat And Judy Dupart Tie The Knot In Romantic Georgia Ceremony!
"Everything about her made me want her to be mine forever," Da Brat told PEOPLE. "And I felt like I knew it not much longer than from the day we met."
02/24/2022
01:03
Kim Kardashian Now Legally Single Amid Ongoing Divorce From Kanye West, Judge Rules
"I very much desire to be divorced," Kardashian said in a court document, The AP reported. "I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so."
03/03/2022
01:09
Raymond Santana Files For Divorce From Deelishis After Nearly 2 Years Of Marriage
According to TMZ, Santana, who married the reality star after six months, says the marriage is "irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation."
03/03/2022
03:36
BET & GoDaddy Presents Black Owned & Booming
HBCU alum Nikki Howard & Jaqi Wright took their entrepreneurial journey into their own hands launching The Furlough Cheesecake. With the help of @godaddy website and e-commerce tools, they were able to manifest a dream into reality all while pursuing their passion.
03/04/2022
01:17
Chris Brown Sued For $50 Million By Ex-Housekeeper
The individual is suing for emotional distress, loss of income, and pain and suffering after an alleged dog attack.
03/07/2022
01:12
Khloé Kardashian Sparks Romance Rumors With This R&B Singer After Tristan Thompson Split
They were reportedly hanging out at Justin Bieber's private party.
03/17/2022
01:06
Mary J. Blige Reveals Why She Never Had Any Kids: 'I Like My Freedom'
"I have nieces and nephews forever and I'm always watching how people are scrambling for babysitters," she said.
03/18/2022
01:21
Keke Wyatt Addresses Trolls Who Posted 'Disparaging & Morbid Comments' About Her Unborn Child
The soulful singer recently revealed that her unborn child was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder.
03/18/2022
01:05
Tiffany Evans And Jawan Harris Are Expecting Their First Child: 'We Have A Baby On The Way!'
"This next chapter in our lives will always be cherished and definitely one to remember."
03/22/2022
