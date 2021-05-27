Barbara Mootoo - "Can't Give Up Now" 05/27/2021
Barbara Mootoo performs "Can't Give Up Now" and talks to religious leaders about the impact of the church on the Black community.
Watching
Performance
02:47
Bars and Ballads for George FloydInfinity Song - "Mad Love"
Infinity Song performs a stripped-down version of their song "Mad Love."
05/27/2021
Performance
01:32
Bars and Ballads for George FloydKeedron Bryant - "I Just Wanna Live"
Keedron Bryant performs his protest anthem "I Just Wanna Live" in Atlanta.
05/27/2021
Performance
02:09
Bars and Ballads for George FloydErrol Griffin - "Smile (Theme from Modern Times)"
Saxophonist Errol Griffin performs "Smile (Theme from Modern Times)" over stories of racial injustice in America from Jon Batiste, Michael K. Williams and others.
05/27/2021
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Are All New Tuesday
C.J. suspects Lisa is cheating on a new Tyler Perry's House of Payne, and Mr. Brown addresses maintenance issues his way on a new Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting Tuesday at 8/7c.
10/18/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalWho Will Survive the Battle for Control of the Oval?
The fates of the first family and the innocent pawns caught up in their power struggle are revealed when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns for a new season, Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/07/2021
Trailer
01:00
Sisterhood Is the Cure in The Waiting Room
Two women fighting to survive find support when they need it the most in new episodes of The Waiting Room, premiering Saturday at 10/9c.
10/05/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Return in October
Family Fun Night is back with the debut of all-new episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting October 12 at 8/7c.
09/30/2021