BET Black Men's Summit - Man on the Street Interviews

E 1 • 10/30/2024

Vic Mensa hits the streets of Charlotte, NC, to ask Black men about their views on the 2024 presidential race and the issues at stake.

More

ADVERTISEMENT

Watching

Exclusive
08:34

BET Black Men's Summit - Man on the Street Interviews
BET Black Men’s Summit E1

Vic Mensa hits the streets of Charlotte, NC, to ask Black men about their views on the 2024 presidential race and the issues at stake.
10/30/2024
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
01:00

For the Fellas All-New Episode Trailer
For the FellasS1

Vic Mensa, Woody McClain, Rajah Caruth and DJ Brian Henry sit down for a talk at Morehouse College on a special live episode presented by Walmart, streaming November 22 on BET.com.
11/18/2024
Trailer
00:30

Shop With BET: Where Culture Meets Commerce Trailer
Tyler Perry's SistasS8

KJ Smith helps take the guesswork out of holiday shopping by showcasing Black-owned and exclusive brands, airing Wednesday at 10/9c on BET.
11/13/2024
Trailer
00:30

Average Joe Trailer

A plumber is drawn into his late father's criminal dealings with the Russian mob on the BET+ original series Average Joe, airing Wednesdays at 10/9c on BET.
10/18/2024
Trailer
01:30

The Impact Atlanta Season 3 Trailer

The ATL is hotter than ever, and these hard-working stars are ready to level up on Season 3 of The Impact Atlanta, now streaming.
10/17/2024
Trailer
00:30

It's a Celebration at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2024
BET Awards '24

Grammy-nominated recording artist Fat Joe is turning up the mics as host at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2024, airing October 15 at 8/7c on BET.
09/26/2024