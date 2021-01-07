BET Executives Discuss the Vital Roles Black Women Play
06/27/2021

BET Executive Vice President Connie Orlando and Executive Producers Dionne Harmon and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay chat about working together as Black women and the challenges of a live show.

02:45

Countdown To The BET Awards
The Come-Up: DaBaby

Find out how DaBaby went from a mixtape rapper in North Carolina to a Grammy-nominated artist at the top of the Billboard charts in just a few short years.
07/01/2021
Performance
04:53

Countdown To The BET Awards
Mooski, Coi Leray, SpottemGottem and CJ Open the Pre-Show

Mooski kicks off the BET Awards Pre-Show with his hit "Track Star," Coi Leray vibes to "No More Parties," SpotemGottem bops to "Beatbox," and CJ gets the audience bumping to "Whoopty."
06/27/2021
Highlight
00:30

Countdown To The BET Awards
Yara Shahidi Honors Black Creatives

Yara Shahidi pays tribute to the Black creatives on stage and behind the scenes across entertainment.
06/27/2021
Highlight
01:36

Countdown To The BET Awards
Ms. Pat Talks About Her Unapologetically Funny New Sitcom

Ms. Pat stops by the red carpet at the BET Awards 2021 to discuss The Ms. Pat Show and her goal of portraying a Black mother with as much honesty and humor as possible.
06/27/2021
Highlight
00:29

Countdown To The BET Awards
Next Up Music Challenge: Do You Have What It Takes?

Record Producer Just Blaze is teaming up with Nissan and BET to find and mentor the next big hip-hop producer, who will have their track performed on the night of the BET Hip Hop Awards.
06/27/2021
Highlight
01:58

Countdown To The BET Awards
Highlight
00:30

Countdown To The BET Awards
Yara Shahidi Honors Black Male Trailblazers

Yara Shahidi acknowledges the achievements of Black men paving the way for future generations through their dedication to their careers, families and communities.
06/27/2021
Highlight
01:03

Countdown To The BET Awards
Sportswoman and Sportsman of the Year Are Announced

Tennis star Naomi Osaka wins Sportswoman of the Year and basketball legend LeBron James is named Sportsman of the Year at Countdown to the BET Awards.
06/27/2021
