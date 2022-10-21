Brands, Bread and Brilliance
06/20/2023
Journalists, producers and agents summarize hip hop's rise from underground art form to billion-dollar corporate industry, and debate the pros and cons of sponsorships and brand extensions.
Exclusive
30:38
'22 in 30: Full Show RecapBET Hip Hop Awards 2022
Relive highlights from the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022, including host Fat Joe's marching band entrance, the Joey Bada$$ tribute performance and Trina's I Am Hip Hop Award acceptance speech.
10/21/2022
Exclusive
12:15
Best Interviews from the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 Red CarpetBET Hip Hop Awards 2022
DJ Envy talks to some of the biggest rappers as they walk the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 red carpet and gets one-on-one time with host Fat Joe, Armani White, Lil' Kim, GloRilla, Trina and more.
10/21/2022
Exclusive
03:21
Three Biggest Moments from the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022BET Hip Hop Awards 2022
From GloRilla's showstopping performance to Trina's honoree speech, relive some of the most must-see moments from the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022.
10/21/2022
Exclusive
03:50
Artists Under 30 at the BET Hip Hop AwardsBET Hip Hop Awards 2022
The BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 celebrates up-and-coming hip-hop artists pushing the genre forward including King Combs, Lil Tjay, GloRilla and Armani White.
10/21/2022
Exclusive
01:43
Jaleesa Jaikaran Models Three Eras of Makeup for Halloween
Makeup artist and influencer Jaleesa Jaikaran shows off stunning looks inspired by the 80s, 90s and 2000s for BET's Halloween collab with Seagram's Escapes.
10/28/2022
Exclusive
04:40
R&B Is Soul Good - Best of the 90s Performances, Pt. 2The BET Soul Train Awards 2022
Move and groove to "Soul Train" performances by R&B artists and groups from the 90s, including Tevin Campbell, Xscape, D'Angelo and SWV.
11/09/2022
Exclusive
04:18
R&B Is Soul Good - Best of the 90s Performances, Pt. 1The BET Soul Train Awards 2022
Look back at R&B groups Tony! Toni! Toné!, Boyz II Men, En Vogue and Hi-Five as they show off their coordinated dance moves and outfits on the "Soul Train" stage.
11/09/2022
Exclusive
02:58
R&B Is Soul Good - Best of the 80s Performances, Pt. 1The BET Soul Train Awards 2022
Get on your feet and dance to high-energy "Soul Train" performances from the 80s by artists and groups like The Gap Band, Salt-N-Pepa and Whitney Houston.
11/15/2022
Exclusive
02:56
R&B Is Soul Good - Best of the 80s Performances, Pt. 2The BET Soul Train Awards 2022
Watch R&B and hip-hop stars Anita Baker, The Fat Boys and Teena Marie leave it all on the "Soul Train" stage in these classic performances from the 80s.
11/15/2022
Exclusive
06:05
What's Really Good? with XscapeThe BET Soul Train Awards 2022
In this round of What's Really Good?, R&B group Xscape kicks it while testing their knowledge of 90s music, "Soul Train" line dances, host Don Cornelius and more.
11/16/2022
Exclusive
01:29
Mary J. Blige's Road to the Soul Train AwardsThe BET Soul Train Awards 2022
Get to know BET Soul Train Awards 2022 nominee Mary J. Blige and her career highs, including the impact of her debut album and many Grammy nominations.
11/29/2022
Exclusive
04:56
What's Really Good? with Deon ColeThe BET Soul Train Awards 2022
BET Soul Train Awards 2022 host Deon Cole gets quizzed on Al Green's 1972 hit "Love and Happiness," Stevie Wonder's 80s hairdo, Lauryn Hill's "Doo Wop (That Thing)" and more.
11/29/2022
Exclusive
02:18
R&B Is Soul Good - Best of the 90s Performances, Pt. 3The BET Soul Train Awards 2022
Go back to the 90s with nostalgic "Soul Train" performances from K.P. & Envyi, Xscape, Usher and Tyrese.
11/30/2022
Exclusive
04:59
"Soul Train" Dancers Tore It Up in the 90sThe BET Soul Train Awards 2022
Check out a compilation of unique moves influenced by hip hop and b-boy culture that made their way to the "Soul Train" dance line in the 90s.
11/30/2022
Exclusive
04:59
Go Back to the 2000s with "Soul Train"The BET Soul Train Awards 2022
Relive the era of nonstop hip hop with "Soul Train" line dances set to a playlist for the iPod generation with tracks by T-Pain, Sean Paul, Ja Rule, Ashanti, Eve and more.
12/01/2022
Exclusive
09:15
I Was a Soul Train Dancer - Elan CarterThe BET Soul Train Awards 2022
Elan Carter discusses her history with "Soul Train," recalling how dancing on the show helped boost her confidence, expand her group of friends and open doors for her as a model and actress.
12/02/2022
Exclusive
03:34
Salute - Outkast54th NAACP Image Awards
Outkast pushed hip hop's boundaries by infusing their music with R&B, jazz, psychedelic, and funk elements, leaving their mark on the industry long after the release of their final album.
01/27/2023
03:28
The Breakfast Club on BET Recap - June 2, 2023The Breakfast Club
The team clowns Jess Hilarious about her fashion choices, Charlemagne plays mediator between DJ Envy and Gunplay, deets about Megan Thee Stallion’s new situation and more.
06/02/2023
Exclusive
10:45
