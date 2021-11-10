Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Nab Best Hip Hop Video 10/05/2021
Rapper Remy Ma accepts the Best Hip Hop Video award on behalf of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion for their hit song “WAP.”
BET Hip Hop Awards 2021Rehearsal 360 Starring Tobe Nwigwe
Get a behind-the-scenes look as rapper Tobe Nwigwe prepares to hit the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 stage with wife and collaborator Fat Nwigwe for a joy-filled performance of "Fye Fye."
10/11/2021
BET Hip Hop Awards 2021Crew Love - Slaughterhouse and Geto Boys
The BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 pays tribute to hip-hop supergroup Slaughterhouse and the Houston-based crew Geto Boys.
10/07/2021
BET Hip Hop Awards 2021Hip Hop Cares: No Label Academy
Rapper IDK explains how he created No Label Academy to give BIPOC students a free starting point for pursuing a career in music, then expresses his hope for the future of the program.
10/07/2021
BET Hip Hop Awards 2021Artists Flex Their Mic Skills in the Digital Cypher
Toosii, Lakeyah, Kidd Kenn and Symba make a big impression with strong verses during the digital cypher at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021.
10/05/2021
BET Hip Hop Awards 2021Nelly Performs His Hits with Jermaine Dupri and Paul Wall
Nelly takes the stage with Jermaine Dupri and Paul Wall at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 to perform his iconic hits "Country Grammar," "Ride wit Me," "Hot in Herre" and more.
10/05/2021
BET Hip Hop Awards 2021Nelly Receives the I Am Hip Hop Award
Nelly reps St. Louis before thanking his family and the St. Lunatics as he accepts the I Am Hip Hop award at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021.
10/05/2021
BET Hip Hop Awards 2021Look Back at the Career of I Am Hip Hop Honoree Nelly
The BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 offers a retrospective on Nelly's career as a rapper, designer and cultural icon and celebrates his boundary-pushing artistry.
10/05/2021
BET Hip Hop Awards 2021Tyler, the Creator Wins Hip Hop Album of the Year
Tyler, the Creator proudly accepts the Hip Hop Album of the Year award for his record “Call Me If You Get Lost.”
10/05/2021
BET Hip Hop Awards 2021Isaiah Rashad - "Wat U Sed" and "From the Garden"
Isaiah Rashad performs "Wat U Sed" and "From the Garden" with help from DOECHII and Kal Banx at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021.
10/05/2021
BET Hip Hop Awards 2021Tyler, the Creator Accepts the Cultural Influence Award
Tyler, the Creator shouts out all the influential artists who preceded him after being honored with the Rock the Bells Cultural Influence Award at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021.
10/05/2021
BET Hip Hop Awards 2021Up-and-Coming Rappers Slay the Hot Now Cypher
Rico Nasty, Sleepy Hallow, Erica Banks and Fivio Foreign put their stamp on the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 during the Hot Now cypher.
10/05/2021
BET Hip Hop Awards 2021Remembering Biz Markie
The BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 celebrate the life and influential career of Biz Markie, the artist behind "Just a Friend" and one of the original voices of the New York City rap scene.
10/05/2021
BET Hip Hop Awards 2021Tobe Nwigwe, Fat Nwigwe and Nell - "Fye Fye"
Houston rapper Tobe Nwigwe brings tons of energy to the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 stage as he performs his single "Fye Fye" alongside Fat Nwigwe and Nell.
10/05/2021
BET Hip Hop Awards 2021Latto - "SoufSide" and "Big Energy"
Atlanta rapper Latto gives an energetic and explosive performance of "SoufSide" followed by her song "Big Energy" at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021.
10/05/2021
BET Hip Hop Awards 2021Baby Keem - "family ties"
Rapper Baby Keem performs his single "family ties" from his debut studio album, "The Melodic Blue," at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021.
10/05/2021
BET Hip Hop Awards 2021BIA and Lil Jon - "Whole Lotta Money" and "Bia' Bia'"
Rapper BIA delivers the goods as she chills under an impressive chandelier and performs her songs "Whole Lotta Money" and "Bia' Bia'" with Lil Jon.
10/05/2021
BET Hip Hop Awards 2021Rising Hip-Hop Stars Go Off in the Lyricism Cypher
GRIP, D Smoke, Smino and Tierra Whack come through with some unforgettable one-liners in the lyricism cypher at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021.
10/05/2021
BET Hip Hop Awards 2021Yung Bleu Wins Best New Hip Hop Artist
Yung Bleu gives a shout-out to his entire team while accepting the award for Best New Hip Hop Artist at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021.
10/05/2021
