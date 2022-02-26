Junior Reid - "One Blood"
02/26/2022

Junior Reid performs "One Blood" during DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic: BET Afterparty 2022.

Performance
01:30

DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic: BET Afterparty 2022
Shaggy and Rayvon - "Angel"

Shaggy and Rayvon perform their 2001 collab "Angel" for DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic: BET Afterparty 2022.
02/26/2022
Performance
01:33

DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic: BET Afterparty 2022
UB40 - "Red Red Wine"

UB40 performs their classic "Red Red Wine" on DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic: BET Afterparty 2022.
02/26/2022
Performance
00:52

DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic: BET Afterparty 2022
Maxi Priest - "Close to You"

Maxi Priest joins DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic: BET Afterparty 2022 to sing his sensual R&B jam "Close to You."
02/26/2022
Performance
01:22

DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic: BET Afterparty 2022
Musical Youth - "Pass the Dutchie"

The members of Musical Youth join DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic: BET Afterparty 2022 to perform their tune "Pass the Dutchie."
02/26/2022
Performance
00:40

DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic: BET Afterparty 2022
Sister Nancy - "Bam Bam"

Sister Nancy performs her classic reggae groove "Bam Bam" on DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic: BET Afterparty 2022.
02/26/2022
Performance
00:55

DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic: BET Afterparty 2022
Barrington Levy - "Here I Come"

Barrington Levy hops on DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic: BET Afterparty 2022 to perform his 1985 hit "Here I Come."
02/26/2022
Performance
01:07

DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic: BET Afterparty 2022
Super Cat - "Ghetto Red Hot"

DJ Cassidy taps Super Cat for a performance of his song "Ghetto Red Hot."
02/26/2022
Performance
01:07

DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic: BET Afterparty 2022
Ini Kamoze - "Here Comes the Hotstepper"

DJ Cassidy welcomes Ini Kamoze to sing "Here Comes the Hotstepper" on DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic: BET Afterparty 2022.
02/26/2022
Performance
00:54

DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic: BET Afterparty 2022
Snow - "Informer"

Snow performs his blazing-fast vocal showcase "Informer" on DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic: BET Afterparty 2022.
02/26/2022
Performance
00:52

DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic: BET Afterparty 2022
Li'l Vicious and Doug E. Fresh - "Freaks"

Doug E. Fresh hops on the beat with Li'l Vicious for a fresh performance of "Freaks."
02/26/2022
Performance
00:34

DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic: BET Afterparty 2022
Patra - "Romantic Call"

Patra lets loose with a performance of her song "Romantic Call" on DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic: BET Afterparty 2022.
02/26/2022
Performance
00:31

DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic: BET Afterparty 2022
Terror Fabulous and Nadine Sutherland - "Action"

Nadine Sutherland joins Terror Fabulous on DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic: BET Afterparty 2022 for a performance of "Action."
02/26/2022
Performance
00:36

DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic: BET Afterparty 2022
Kevin Lyttle - "Turn Me On"

DJ Cassidy turns the spotlight on Kevin Lyttle for a performance of his song "Turn Me On."
02/26/2022
Performance
01:01

DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic: BET Afterparty 2022
Tanto Metro and Devonte - "Everyone Falls in Love"

Tanto Metro and Devonte unite for a performance of their song "Everyone Falls in Love" on DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic: BET Afterparty 2022.
02/26/2022
Performance
01:03

DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic: BET Afterparty 2022
Chaka Demus and Pliers - "Murder She Wrote"

Chaka Demus and Pliers perform their song "Murder She Wrote" on DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic: BET Afterparty 2022.
02/26/2022
Exclusive
15:15

DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic: BET Afterparty 2022
Look Back & React - Big Daddy Kane

Big Daddy Kane watches a compilation of highlights from DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic and reacts to performances from SWV, Jadakiss, Melle Mel, Carl Thomas, Ashanti, Debbie Harry and more.
02/23/2022
