Unapologetically Black Moments from the BET Awards 05/20/2021
Iconic artists show endless ways to celebrate Black culture, from Rick James shouting his Chappelle's Show catchphrase to Whitney Houston's charming Lifetime Achievement Award speech.
Watching
Exclusive
03:50
BET Awards 2018Remember These Iconic BET Awards Red Carpet Debuts?
Revisit some of the most memorable BET Awards red carpet looks from Bow Wow, Snoop Dogg, Soulja Boy, Taraji P. Henson, Monica, Halle Berry, Kendrick Lamar, Willow Smith and many more.
05/20/2021
Exclusive
05:44
05/20/2021
Performance
02:52
BET Awards 2018Saweetie - "My Type"
Saweetie gets the crowd moving as she performs her song My Type.
06/28/2019
Highlight
01:58
BET Awards 2018Want To Know How The BET Awards Performances Came To Life?
BET Awards Musical Director, Adam Blackstone gives you an inside look on how rehearsals are done. He also highlights the preparation Jamie Foxx, Ledisi and Marsha Ambrosius go through before honoring the Lifetime Achievement honoree, Anita Baker.
06/28/2018
Speech
06:37
BET Awards 2018We Salute Debra Lee With the Ultimate Icon Award
Debra Lee is a glass-ceiling shatterer, a visionary, and a star-maker. Everyone from Stevie Wonder to Tiffany Haddish speaks on how Debra has inspired and contributed to their success in some way.
06/24/2018
Highlight
01:50
BET Awards 2018All of the Lights: Stars From Across the Industry Honor Debra Lee
From musicians to actresses to everything in between, Debra Lee has helped build the careers of countless individuals. She's shattered glass ceilings and contributed to the culture in a way that no one else has. We salute you, Debra Lee!
06/24/2018
Speech
02:24
BET Awards 2018We Salute Those Who Are Selflessly Vigilant About the Wellbeing and Advancement of Our Communities
Here's how we honored the people who have honored our community with their service.
06/24/2018
Speech
02:34
BET Awards 2018#WAKANDAFOREVER - 'Black Panther' Takes the Crown for Best Movie
Ryan Coogler speaks on the importance of connecting the present with the past as we move toward the future. Powerful words for an iconic film.
06/24/2018
Highlight
02:06
BET Awards 2018Michael Blackson Calls on Wanda to Save #Blackanda
Wanda did not come to play with you! She came to slay for #Blackanda.
06/24/2018
Highlight
00:59
BET Awards 2018Salute to Brittany Packnett, One of the Fiercest Activists of Our Time
Brittany Packnett gets the tribute she deserves for her tireless work and activism for people of color.
06/24/2018
Speech
02:19
BET Awards 2018Davido Wins Award for Best International Act for Nigeria!
He got so into the speech, they had to play him off stage - congratulations! #salute
06/24/2018
Speech
01:08
BET Awards 2018Migos Take the W for Best Group
The trio finally gets acknowledged for all the hits they've been giving us this past year.
06/24/2018
Highlight
04:17
BET Awards 2018Donald Glover Gives the People an Impromptu Performance of 'This Is America'
Jamie Foxx brings Donald Glover to the stage for an improv performance.
06/24/2018
Speech
01:07
BET Awards 2018Tiffany Haddish Wins The Award For Best Actress And She Been Ready!
...and gives a special shoutout to those who didn't believe she'd make it - Oop!
06/24/2018
Highlight
05:17
BET Awards 2018Jamie Foxx Throws a Shout Out to Wakanda's Finest
Jamie Foxx goes up for Ryan Coogler, King T'Challa and Michael B. Jordan.
06/24/2018
Speech
02:21
BET Awards 2018DJ Khaled And Young Asaad Accept The Award In Rihanna's Absence
DJ Khaled delivers an emotional speech about the importance of family while accepting the award for Best Collaboration for "Wild Thoughts" ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller.
06/24/2018
Speech
01:24
BET Awards 2018SZA Takes the Award for Best New Artist
Sis! SZA wins the award for Best New Artist.
06/24/2018
Highlight
02:03
BET Awards 2018Mary J. Blige, Patti LaBelle, Lala Hathaway and More Describe Anita Baker's Influence in Music!
Lala Hathaway, Mary J. Blige, Patti LaBelle and more detail how Anita Baker has changed the game!
06/24/2018
Speech
03:45
BET Awards 2018The Legendary Anita Baker Is Honored With a Lifetime Achievement Award
From synthesizing the sounds of jazz with R&B to empowering women to rock the short cut, Anita Baker has made countless contributions to music and to the culture.
06/24/2018
