Baby Rose - "Marmot" (Live) 09/17/2020
Singer Baby Rose is backed by her band as she performs "Marmot" from her EP "Golden Hour."
Highlight
03:25
Highlight
03:00
DOE - "Brighter"
Rising gospel artist DOE spreads the light in the music video for her debut single "Brighter."
10/05/2020
Exclusive
09:10
BET Hip Hop Awards 2020The Best Performances from the BET Hip Hop Awards
Look back at some of the most memorable performances from the Hip Hop Awards stage, featuring sets from Future, Salt-N-Pepa, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Wayne, Kendrick Lamar and more.
10/22/2020
Interview
03:00
BET Hip Hop Awards 2020The Pull Up 2020 Presented By Nissan
Rappers NLE Choppa and Saint Bodhi open up about listening to their songs on the car stereo and how it feels to be a part of hip hop.
10/27/2020
Performance
04:01
BET Hip Hop Awards 2020Rising Hip-Hop Stars Flex in the Political Cypher
Jack Harlow, Rapsody, Flawless Real Talk, Polo G and Chika drops bars in a political freestyle at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2020.
10/27/2020
Performance
03:55
BET Hip Hop Awards 2020The Hottest Cyphers in the Game Now Collaborate
Ade, Buddy, Flo Milli and Deante' Hitchcock contribute unique verses in a freestyle cypher at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2020.
10/27/2020
Performance
03:50
BET Hip Hop Awards 2020Big Sean, Jhene Aiko and Ty Dolla $ign - "Body Language"
Big Sean performs the sensual song "Body Language" from his album 'Detroit 2' with collaborators Jhene Aiko and Ty Dolla $ign.
10/27/2020
Performance
04:20
Soul Train Awards 2020Brandy - "Say Something"/"Borderline"
Brandy performs the songs Say Something and Borderline from her album B7 at the Soul Train Awards 2020.
11/29/2020
Performance
03:23
Soul Train Awards 2020Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold Open the Show
The hosts kick off the Soul Train Awards 2020 by reading a poem by Maya Angelou, then perform covers of the songs Unity, Savage, Truth Hurts, Just Fine and Run the World (Girls).
11/29/2020
Performance
05:04
Soul Train Awards 2020PJ Morton, Shanice and More Smash the Soul Cypher 2020
Iconic stars Stokley, Shanice, Chante Moore and PJ Morton restore to its rightful place with their Soul Cypher 2020 vocals.
11/30/2020
Highlight
03:38
Rotimi - "Love Somebody"
Rotimi recreates the story of Adam and Eve in the music video for his romantic R&B jam "Love Somebody."
11/30/2020
Exclusive
01:03
Bree Runway Plays This or That
BET Amplified artist Bree Runway answers rapid-fire questions about singing vs. rapping, small gatherings vs. big parties, and summer vs. winter fashion.
06/01/2021
Exclusive
05:25
BET Awards 2021First Appearances
From Whitney Houston accepting the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2001 to Lizzo performing "Truth Hurts" in 2019, look back at entertainment's biggest stars making their BET Awards debuts.
06/02/2021
Performance
03:36
BET Awards 2021Lil Nas X - "MONTERO (Call Me by Your Name)"
Rapper Lil Nas X performs his single "MONTERO (Call Me by Your Name)" at the BET Awards 2021.
06/27/2021
Performance
03:07
BET Awards 2021City Girls - "Twerkulator”
Rap duo City Girls lights up the stage while performing their single "Twerkulator" at the BET Awards 2021.
06/27/2021
Performance
04:48
BET Awards 2021MC Lyte, Rapsody, Monie Love & Lil' Kim Honor Queen Latifah
MC Lyte, Rapsody, Monie Love and Lil' Kim celebrate Lifetime Achievement Award honoree Queen Latifah with covers of her iconic songs "Just Another Day…," "Ladies First" and "U.N.I.T.Y."
06/27/2021
Performance
05:47
BET Awards 2021Method Man, Swizz Beatz and More Pay Tribute to DMX
Method Man, Swizz Beatz, Busta Rhymes and more pay tribute to the late DMX with performances of his songs "Where the Hood At?," "Slippin'," "Get at Me Dog," "Ruff Ryders' Anthem" and others.
06/27/2021
02:41
OT The Real featuring Jim Jones - "Connected"
OT The Real and Jim Jones hit the street to rap about their struggles and the power of connection in their music video for Connected.
07/12/2021
Exclusive
01:06
Blxst Reveals the Inspiration Behind "No Love Lost"
Amplified artist Blxst talks about learning to make beats on YouTube, his dream collaborations and how his transition into fatherhood led to his debut project, "No Love Lost."
08/05/2021
Performance
03:37
Phoenix Awards 2021En Vogue - "Free Your Mind"
R&B group En Vogue kicks off the Phoenix Awards 2021 with a fierce performance of their 1992 anti-prejudice hit song "Free Your Mind."
09/17/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Are All New Tuesday
C.J. suspects Lisa is cheating on a new Tyler Perry's House of Payne, and Mr. Brown addresses maintenance issues his way on a new Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting Tuesday at 8/7c.
10/18/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalWho Will Survive the Battle for Control of the Oval?
The fates of the first family and the innocent pawns caught up in their power struggle are revealed when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns for a new season, Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/07/2021
Trailer
01:00
Sisterhood Is the Cure in The Waiting Room
Two women fighting to survive find support when they need it the most in new episodes of The Waiting Room, premiering Saturday at 10/9c.
10/05/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Return in October
Family Fun Night is back with the debut of all-new episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting October 12 at 8/7c.
09/30/2021