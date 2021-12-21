Tyler Perry's The Oval
Who Holds the Power on Season 5 of Tyler Perry's The Oval?
Season 5 • 10/27/2023
As the president faces multiple investigations, the first son is missing, and the first lady has a master plan on a new season of Tyler Perry's The Oval, premiering Tuesday at 9/8c.
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
Exclusive
01:50
FLOTUS Gets What She WantsTyler Perry's The OvalS3
In these highlights from Tyler Perry's The Oval, First Lady Victoria Franklin sets her sights on the Secret Service chief and refuses to let a little thing like his marriage get in the way.
12/21/2021
Exclusive
01:44
Nobody Effs with FlotusTyler Perry's The OvalS3
Whether it's the president's mistress, the White House staff or even her own family, Victoria Franklin is one first lady who refuses to tolerate any disrespect.
12/22/2021
Exclusive
05:18
Get Up to Speed on Tyler Perry's The OvalTyler Perry's The OvalS3
First Lady Victoria Franklin gives a devilish rundown of Season 3's most shocking moments so far, including Hunter's brush with death, Ellie's stand and the vice president's coup attempt.
02/03/2022
Trailer
00:30
Fall Back in Love with The Oval and Sistas This OctoberTyler Perry's The OvalS3
From shady politicians in Washington to troublemaking friends in Atlanta, The Oval and Sistas will bring all the twists and turns you love when both series return to BET in October.
08/19/2022
Trailer
00:30
The Franklins Continue Their Pursuit of Power on The OvalTyler Perry's The OvalS4
Hunter and Victoria Franklin make moves to keep their grip on the White House when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns to BET with new episodes on Tuesdays at 9/8c.
10/11/2022
Exclusive
02:08
Priscilla Is Hiding SomethingTyler Perry's The OvalS4
In these highlights from Season 3, Priscilla reveals an unexpected connection to Victoria's formidable father, and Sam begins to fear his wife is the White House mole.
10/14/2022
Exclusive
02:20
Indulging in The Oval's Guilty PleasuresTyler Perry's The OvalS4
From Bobby and Lilly's infamous airport hookup to the president's brazen White House trysts, check out the steamiest moments from Tyler Perry's The Oval.
10/17/2022
Exclusive
01:55
Nobody Effs with FLOTUS, Pt. 2Tyler Perry's The OvalS4
Her husband's the commander-and-chief, but on Tyler Perry's The Oval, First Lady Victoria Franklin is the one who wields power over their enemies in Washington.
10/18/2022
Exclusive
01:30
President Franklin's AffairsTyler Perry's The OvalS4
President Franklin often uses his position of power to seduce the ladies throughout Season 4, but not every woman is swayed by his manipulative form of generosity.
10/19/2022
Exclusive
04:36
In Memory of The Oval's Dearly (and Not So Dearly) DepartedTyler Perry's The OvalS4
From Denise's mysterious beheading to Picky's coldblooded execution at the hand of Kyle, here are the characters from Tyler Perry's The Oval that are gone but not forgotten.
10/20/2022
You may also like4 Videos
Trailer
00:30
The Sistas Are Back for Season 7Tyler Perry's SistasS6
Andi, Danni, Karen, Sabrina and Fatima uncover new secrets and weather new complications with their work, friendships and romances when Tyler Perry's Sistas returns on January 3 at 9/8c.
12/21/2023
Trailer
00:30
The Holidays Are Anything but Traditional on The Ms. Pat Show
Get ready for a special grown-ass holiday episode with Ms. Pat and her family as their Christmas plans take some unexpected turns, now streaming on BET+.
11/30/2023
Trailer
04:18
Tyler Perry's Sistas: Best of CalvinTyler Perry's SistasS6
Dive into this collection featuring the best show moments from Tyler Perry's Sistas' resident charmer and mischief-maker, Calvin.
11/21/2023