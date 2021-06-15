The Importance of Fathers Showing Love 06/15/2021
Three fathers share the lessons they learned and advice they received from their fathers and grandfathers, and explain how they pass the wisdom down to their kids.
Watching
Exclusive
00:30
Dutch Refuses to Go Down Without a Fight
A man who rose through the ranks of New Jersey's criminal underworld will do anything to stay out of prison in the BET Original movie Dutch, premiering June 2 at 10/9c.
06/02/2021
Exclusive
08:16
Keep It Simple - Maconomic$: Get to Dat Bag
Jamila Mustafa calls on finance expert Ross Mac for guidance on how to use that stimmy in a smart way, why an emergency fund is important and how to tackle mounting debt.
06/08/2021
Exclusive
00:15
The Duncans Prepare for War on The Family Business
The Duncans get a lead on Junior's whereabouts and prepare to go to war with Brother X on the next episode of Carl Weber's The Family Business, Tuesday at 10/9c.
06/07/2021
Exclusive
00:30
It's All About to Come Together on BET Presents The Encore
Nine singers from the 90s and 00s, including members of Blaque, Danity Kane and more, have 30 days to become the ultimate R&B supergroup on BET Presents The Encore, airing Wednesday at 10/9c.
06/08/2021
Interview
04:19
BET Presents: The EncoreS1 Get to Know - Fallon & Felisha
Fallon and Felisha King of R&B girl group Cherish discuss how their hit banger "Do It to It" helped them skyrocket to success, the snap music movement, the truth behind their split and more.
06/10/2021
Exclusive
01:19
BET Presents: The EncoreS1 E1Cita's Recap - Let the Music Play
Cita breaks down all the drama from the series premiere, including the ladies' arrival at the mansion, Fallon's shade, and Aubrey's suggestion to split the group.
06/10/2021
Exclusive
14:11
BET Presents: The EncoreS1 E1NoteWorthy - Shamari Devoe
JoJo T. Gibbs, Candice Renee and DJ D-Wrek compare playlists featuring 90s and early 2000s R&B girl groups, recall music videos from that era, and talk with Blaque frontwoman Shamari Devoe.
06/10/2021
Exclusive
02:00
BET HER Presents: Queen CollectiveWiden the Screen Shows the Full Picture of Black Life
With the support of Procter & Gamble, Widen the Screen shares a variety of stories that challenge stereotypes about Black people.
06/15/2021
Exclusive
06:28
Keep It Simple - The Black Hokage Diversifies His Content
Multifaceted gamer Corey, a.k.a. The Black Hokage, shares how he's stayed relevant for 14 years and introduces Jamila Mustafa to five Black gamers and content creators who give him life.
06/21/2021
Exclusive
02:47
Men Share Important Lessons from Their Fathers
Lance Gross, Fred Whitaker Jr. and Tim Weatherspoon discuss the lessons they picked up from their fathers including having pride in your individuality and handling police interactions.
06/15/2021
Exclusive
02:46
Exclusive
02:46
Exclusive
00:30
BET HER Presents: Queen CollectiveQueen Collective Gives Women of Color a Powerful Voice
BET honors the full Black experience with powerful films from Arielle Knight, Cai Thomas, Haimy Assefa and Tina Charles during Queen Collective, premiering June 19 at 9/8c.
06/16/2021
Exclusive
01:00
BET HER Presents: Queen CollectiveArielle Knight Shares Insight into "A Song of Grace"
Director Arielle Knight pushes back on the idea that there's one way to define Blackness and tell Black stories with her film "A Song of Grace"
06/16/2021
Exclusive
01:00
BET HER Presents: Queen CollectiveTina Charles Tells Tanya DePass's Story in "Game Changer
Director Tina Charles shines a light on the need for Black representation in the gaming industry in her film "Game Changer," which tells the story of Tanya DePass's personal journey.
06/16/2021
Exclusive
05:41
Keep It Simple - TECHMEOUT's Top Five Android Device Tips
Jamila Mustafa checks in with YouTuber TECHMEOUT, who has hot tips for Android users including how to control Bixby, monitor screen time and manage privacy settings.
06/21/2021
Performance
01:12
DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic: BET Awards EditionNelly - "Hot in Herre"
Nelly performs his 2002 classic "Hot in Herre" from the album "Nellyville" on DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic: BET Awards Edition.
06/28/2021
Performance
01:10
DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic: BET Awards EditionKelis - "Milkshake"
Kelis performs her iconic 2003 song "Milkshake" on DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic: BET Awards Edition.
06/28/2021
Performance
01:03
DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic: BET Awards EditionRay J - "Wait a Minute"
Ray J sings his tune "Wait a Minute" on DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic: BET Awards Edition.
06/28/2021
Performance
00:51
DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic: BET Awards EditionJadakiss - "Knock Yourself Out"
Jadakiss hops on DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic: BET Awards Edition to perform the hit "Knock Yourself Out" from his debut solo album, "Kiss tha Game Goodbye."
06/28/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Are All New Tuesday
C.J. suspects Lisa is cheating on a new Tyler Perry's House of Payne, and Mr. Brown addresses maintenance issues his way on a new Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting Tuesday at 8/7c.
10/18/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalWho Will Survive the Battle for Control of the Oval?
The fates of the first family and the innocent pawns caught up in their power struggle are revealed when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns for a new season, Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/07/2021
Trailer
01:00
Sisterhood Is the Cure in The Waiting Room
Two women fighting to survive find support when they need it the most in new episodes of The Waiting Room, premiering Saturday at 10/9c.
10/05/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Return in October
Family Fun Night is back with the debut of all-new episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting October 12 at 8/7c.
09/30/2021