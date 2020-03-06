The Kick-Back Couch - So Long, Sucker

American Soul
The viewers react to singer Melanie Fiona as Chaka Khan, comedian Tone Bell as Richard Pryor, Don's hallucination and Gerald sacrificing himself for the greater good.
Exclusive
06:01

American SoulS2 E2
I Was a Soul Train Dancer: Evette Moss-Terry

Evette Moss-Terry reflects on her dance partner Junior, her Soul Train nickname, how she created her outfits and her most memorable moment as a dancer from 1980 to 1990.
06/03/2020
Exclusive
21:46

American SoulS2 E2
The Kick-Back Couch - Fame

The group implements a stab counter, drops some knowledge about The Lockers dance troupe, marvels at JT's transformation and reacts to Don's questionable tryst.
06/03/2020
Exclusive
04:38

American SoulS2
I Was a Soul Train Dancer: Robi Reed

Casting director and producer Robi Reed looks back at her time on Soul Train from 1974 to 1979, including the show's fashion rules and Labelle's iconic performance.
01/08/2021
Exclusive
21:15

American SoulS2 E3
The Kick-Back Couch - Satisfaction

The panel weighs in on The Pointer Sisters' appearance on "Soul Train," Don's reluctance to hire a publicist, unusual headache remedies and young, dishonest autograph seekers.
06/17/2020
Exclusive
18:33

American SoulS2 E4
The Kick-Back Couch - Lovely Day

The viewers discuss DC Young Fly's portrayal of Sly Stone, react to JT being in too deep with Gerald and praise Elton John.
06/18/2020
Exclusive
06:17

American SoulS2
I Was a Soul Train Dancer: Juliette Hagerman

Chicago native Juliette Hagerman recalls how sneaking on set led to a nine-year career as a "Soul Train" dancer and remembers her signature look that celebrities still wear.
06/24/2020
Exclusive
21:28

American SoulS2 E5
The Kick-Back Couch - Say You Love Me

The crew watches episode five of Season 2 and shares their thoughts on James Brown's speaking voice, getting paid in chicken, ethical business practices and more.
06/24/2020
Exclusive
04:50

American SoulS2
I Was a Soul Train Dancer: Nieci Payne Jenkins

Nieci Payne Jenkins recalls dancing on Soul Train as a UCLA student, the fringe benefits of being a dancer and the outfit that caught Don Cornelius's eye.
01/08/2021
Exclusive
23:29

American SoulS2 E6
The Kick-Back Couch - Low Rider

The group reacts to the raid at club, Ruby's interference, Simone coming through for JT, and Don and Gerald's surprising alliance.
07/01/2020
Exclusive
18:40

American SoulS2 E7
The Kick-Back Couch - Love Will Keep Us Together

The group starts counting stabs and reacts to Gerald's shady behavior, Simone and JT's precarious relationship, Don defending his son and Ruby's revenge.
07/09/2020
Exclusive
20:36

