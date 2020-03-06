The Kick-Back Couch - So Long, Sucker

The Kick-Back Couch - So Long, SuckerSeason 2 E 8 • 07/15/2020
The viewers react to singer Melanie Fiona as Chaka Khan, comedian Tone Bell as Richard Pryor, Don's hallucination and Gerald sacrificing himself for the greater good.
American SoulS2 E2I Was a Soul Train Dancer: Evette Moss-Terry
Evette Moss-Terry reflects on her dance partner Junior, her Soul Train nickname, how she created her outfits and her most memorable moment as a dancer from 1980 to 1990.
06/03/2020
American SoulS2 E2The Kick-Back Couch - Fame
The group implements a stab counter, drops some knowledge about The Lockers dance troupe, marvels at JT's transformation and reacts to Don's questionable tryst.
06/03/2020
American SoulS2 I Was a Soul Train Dancer: Robi Reed
Casting director and producer Robi Reed looks back at her time on Soul Train from 1974 to 1979, including the show's fashion rules and Labelle's iconic performance.
01/08/2021
American SoulS2 E3The Kick-Back Couch - Satisfaction
The panel weighs in on The Pointer Sisters' appearance on "Soul Train," Don's reluctance to hire a publicist, unusual headache remedies and young, dishonest autograph seekers.
06/17/2020
American SoulS2 E4The Kick-Back Couch - Lovely Day
The viewers discuss DC Young Fly's portrayal of Sly Stone, react to JT being in too deep with Gerald and praise Elton John.
06/18/2020
American SoulS2 I Was a Soul Train Dancer: Juliette Hagerman
Chicago native Juliette Hagerman recalls how sneaking on set led to a nine-year career as a "Soul Train" dancer and remembers her signature look that celebrities still wear.
06/24/2020
American SoulS2 E5The Kick-Back Couch - Say You Love Me
The crew watches episode five of Season 2 and shares their thoughts on James Brown's speaking voice, getting paid in chicken, ethical business practices and more.
06/24/2020
American SoulS2 I Was a Soul Train Dancer: Nieci Payne Jenkins
Nieci Payne Jenkins recalls dancing on Soul Train as a UCLA student, the fringe benefits of being a dancer and the outfit that caught Don Cornelius's eye.
01/08/2021
American SoulS2 E6The Kick-Back Couch - Low Rider
The group reacts to the raid at club, Ruby's interference, Simone coming through for JT, and Don and Gerald's surprising alliance.
07/01/2020
American SoulS2 E7The Kick-Back Couch - Love Will Keep Us Together
The group starts counting stabs and reacts to Gerald's shady behavior, Simone and JT's precarious relationship, Don defending his son and Ruby's revenge.
07/09/2020
