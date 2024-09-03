Tyler Perry's Sistas
Heavy Is The Crown
08/08/2025
Sabrina confronts her betrayers, and Andi digs into a grave case, while Karen sinks deeper into postpartum struggles. Next Wednesday, 9/8c on BET
More
03:28
My Favorite Black InventionTyler Perry's SistasS7
Cast members from Sistas, Twenties, Assisted Living and The Oval discuss products from Black inventors, including home security systems, GPS, potato chips and more.
03/09/2024
Exclusive
04:54
My Favorite ScenesTyler Perry's SistasS7
The cast of Tyler Perry's Sistas discusses their favorite scenes and performances from Season 7, including memorable blowups and tender moments.
03/12/2024
09:10
Tyler Perry's Sistas - Mid-Season RecapTyler Perry's SistasS7
Catch up with Gary's schemes, Karen's shocking baby news, Andi's career moves, Penelope's dangerous discovery and more on Season 7 so far.
08/14/2024
Trailer
00:30
Shop With BET: Where Culture Meets Commerce TrailerTyler Perry's SistasS8
KJ Smith helps take the guesswork out of holiday shopping by showcasing Black-owned and exclusive brands, airing Wednesday at 10/9c on BET.
11/13/2024
Exclusive
07:58
Dying to Know: Season 8 - Evolution of a CharacterTyler Perry's SistasS8
The cast of Sistas discusses how their characters have grown and changed, from their romantic lives to run-ins with the law.
12/11/2024
Exclusive
08:08
Dying to Know: My Favorite SceneTyler Perry's SistasS8
The Sistas cast shares memories of their favorite moments from the series, including heartfelt conversations and action-packed fight scenes.
12/13/2024
Trailer
00:15
Sistas Season 9 PreviewTyler Perry's Sistas
The fallout from the blackout sets off a storm of secrets, shifting loyalties, and emotional reckonings. Andi, Karen, Danni, Sabrina, and Fatima are back—and their bond will be tested like never before.
07/16/2025
00:30
Sound The AlarmTyler Perry's SistasS9
Karen’s in crisis and the system fails her. Now the Sistas must fight to get her the care she deserves. Sistas is all-new tonight at 9/8c on BET.
07/23/2025
Trailer
00:30
New Sistas Episode Airing Next Wednesday at 9/8cTyler Perry's Sistas
A fed-up Sabrina takes control of her life and goes searching for direction on the wild side. Don’t miss Sistas — all-new Next Wednesday at 9/8c on BET.
07/25/2025
00:30
One Is The Loneliest NumberTyler Perry's Sistas
Despite best efforts, Karen refuses any kind of comforting company while the rest of the Sistas confront their own problems. All New Sistas. This Wednesday at 9/8c, only on BET.
08/04/2025
Trailer
00:30
New NormalTyler Perry's Sistas
Maurice schools newly single Sabrina on casual hookups, Andi hits a legal snag with Dr. Cruise, and Zac finds comfort in an unlikely source. All New Sistas. Tonight, 9/8c on BET
08/20/2025
Promo
00:30
Promo
00:15
Mardi Gras Mishaps
The classmates are divided at the Zulu Parade for their History of Mardi Gras class final, a philosophy debate gets heated, and Saucy Santana's partying continues to creates more tension in the house. Next Tuesday, 9/8c on BET
08/13/2025
Promo
00:30
