Season 2020 Full Episode (08:59)
21 hours ago 106 & Park: Mic Check: 106&PARK: Mario on Dream Beyonce Duet

106 & Park: Mic Check: 106&PARK: Mario on Dream Beyonce Duet

Mario answers fan questions about what it was like to work on "Empire," why this is the right time for a Beyonce collaboration and reveals his favorite meditation techniques.

COMMENTS

Next up

Get More!

Recommended

Latest in music