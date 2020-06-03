Season 2020 Clip (02:53)
Yesterday 12 Days of Pride Exclusive: 12 Days of Pride - My Craft

Musician Shea Diamond, choreographer Jeremy McQueen, writer George M. Johnson and sculptor Leilah Babirye talk about building spaces for themselves in the creative world.

