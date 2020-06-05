Season 2020 Clip (02:44)
12 Days of Pride Exclusive: 12 Days of Pride - My Pride

Artists George M. Johnson, Shea Diamond, Jeremy McQueen and Leilah Babirye discuss their experiences at Pride celebrations and explain why diverse representation matters.

