S1 EP15 | Full Episode | 20:24

TV-14. Aired 7-18-2018

Tichina Arnold gives 50 some pointers on the art of comedy. See what makes most New Yorkers angry, and watch the return of Reggie and Markisha, the most unlikely couple, when they bump into 50 Cent. Guests include Tichina Arnold and stand-up comedian Cerrome Russell.