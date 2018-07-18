The Legendary Anita Baker Is Honored With a Lifetime Achievement Award
Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
Hip-Hop Reacts To The Tragic Death Of Leah LaBelle
French Montana: The American Dream
Did A Woman Inspire Nick Fraser's "Why You Always Lying?" Viral Video
Michael Rainey, Jr And Cory Hardrict On Militarization of Police, Nicolas Cage And Their Worst Phone Fails
12 Days of Pride: BET.com Honors Lena Waithe
#Couplecam: Karrueche Destroys Little Booty Shamers In Skintight Catsuit During Date Night
Watch Cardi B Slay A Sexy Trench While Nailing Her Role As A Personal Assistant For Amazon
See How Yusef Williams Became Rihanna's Hairstylist For A Decade
See How Meagan Good Uplifted Leslie Jones With A Moving, Body-Posi Message
The Revolution Will Be Televised! Auntie Maxine's Got A Message For Trump!
Ms. New Booty!: K. Michelle Debuts Her Real Butt After Getting Implants Removed
Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
This 13-Year-Old Cheerleader Serving Some Serious Sassy Face Is Taking Over Twitter As Everyone's New Favorite Meme
Man Films Racist Old Navy Encounter Where Store Managers Accused Him Of Stealing The Jacket He Wore To The Store
50 Central
A hilarious half-hour comedic game show in which two teams led by celebrity captains must answer questions about people based on nothing but their appearance in order to win cash prizes and ultimately determine if it's possible to judge a book by its cover.
The Comedy Get Down is the first scripted comedy series about what really happens behind the scenes of a massive stand-up comedy tour featuring five legendary comics – George Lopez, D.L. Hughley, Cedric the Entertainer, Eddie Griffin and Charlie Murphy.
The intersection between pop culture and politics told through our lens. Hosted by Robin Thede.
Take a trip down memory with some of the most iconic music, films, fashion and more that helped move #theculture.
Hip hop clashes with pop culture in an exciting and groundbreaking webseries for BET.
Check out the latest and hottest breaking stories in popular culture.
Visit the hometown of your favorite artists and hear their childhood stories.