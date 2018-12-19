American Soul Flashbacks - Rufus Thomas Performs "Do the Funky Penguin"

American Soul

S1 | Exclusive | 05:02
Aired 12-19-2018
Rufus Thomas chats with Don Cornelius and performs "Do the Funky Penguin" on "Soul Train" in 1972.
A First Look at American Soul

A first look at the story behind the legendary dance show.

The untold story of "Soul Train" premieres February 5.

The Honey Cone sings "Want Ads" on "Soul Train."
