I Was a Soul Train Dancer: Evette Moss-Terry

American Soul

S2 | Exclusive | 06:01
TV-14. Aired 6-3-2020
Evette Moss-Terry reflects on her dance partner Junior, her Soul Train nickname, how she created her outfits and her most memorable moment as a dancer from 1980 to 1990.
i-was-a-soul-train-dancer-evette-moss-terry Up next s2

Fame Comes with a Price on Season 2 of American Soul

extras

s2

|

Exclusive

Season 2 of American Soul premieres May 27 at 10/9c.

s2

|

Exclusive

Season 2 premieres May 27 at 10/9c.

s2

|

Exclusive

Everything worth having comes at a cost.
See more extras

more episodes

s2 ep2

Fame

s2 ep1

1975

Shows you might like

Rebel

Rebel

Danielle Mone' Truitt as Rebel Knight. REBEL is an Oakland detective who's solved more homicides in the last three years than any detective on the force.

The Quad

The Quad

Season 2 - New Season Tuesdays 10/9C

An exciting, scripted series about HBCU life.

Soul Train Awards

Soul Train Awards

Soul Train Awards feature soulful performances, tributes and special appearances by some of entertainment’s biggest stars.

#AllVotesMatter

#AllVotesMatter

The candidates of the 2016 election tell you why they want your vote!
View all shows

Recommended digital originals

#20YrsLtr

Digital Original

#20YrsLtr

Only on BET.com

Take a trip down memory with some of the most iconic music, films, fashion and more that helped move #theculture.

8 Days a Week

Digital Original

8 Days a Week

Hip hop clashes with pop culture in an exciting and groundbreaking webseries for BET.

BET @

Digital Original

BET @

YOUR FRONT-ROW TICKET

BET@ gives you a front-row ticket to high-profile concerts, sporting events and the world of entertainment. We're on the red carpet, backstage and behind the scenes talking to the biggest athletes and stars, and bringing it all to you.

BET Breaks

Digital Original

BET Breaks

Check out the latest and hottest breaking stories in popular culture.
View all originals