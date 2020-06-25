Find your TV provider and then sign in with your username and password.

Say You Love Me

American Soul

S2 EP5 | Full Episode | 40:56
TV-14. Aired 6-24-2020
Don gives Flo an ultimatum, Simone tries to reconcile with JT, and Don and Gerald get caught up in a dispute between James Brown and George Clinton over poached bandmates.
episode-205-say-you-love-me Up next s2 ep5

James Brown and George Clinton Bring the Funk

extras

s2 ep5

|

Highlight

The mothership lands on a new American Soul. 

s2 ep5

|

Exclusive

Viewers share their reactions to Don's ruthless power trip.

more episodes

s2 ep4

Lovely Day

s2 ep3

Satisfaction

s2 ep2

Fame
See more episodes

Shows you might like

Rebel

Rebel

Danielle Mone' Truitt as Rebel Knight. REBEL is an Oakland detective who's solved more homicides in the last three years than any detective on the force.

The Quad

The Quad

Season 2 - New Season Tuesdays 10/9C

An exciting, scripted series about HBCU life.

Soul Train Awards

Soul Train Awards

Soul Train Awards feature soulful performances, tributes and special appearances by some of entertainment’s biggest stars.

#AllVotesMatter

#AllVotesMatter

The candidates of the 2016 election tell you why they want your vote!
View all shows

Recommended digital originals

#20YrsLtr

Digital Original

#20YrsLtr

Only on BET.com

Take a trip down memory with some of the most iconic music, films, fashion and more that helped move #theculture.

8 Days a Week

Digital Original

8 Days a Week

Hip hop clashes with pop culture in an exciting and groundbreaking webseries for BET.

BET @

Digital Original

BET @

YOUR FRONT-ROW TICKET

BET@ gives you a front-row ticket to high-profile concerts, sporting events and the world of entertainment. We're on the red carpet, backstage and behind the scenes talking to the biggest athletes and stars, and bringing it all to you.

BET Breaks

Digital Original

BET Breaks

Check out the latest and hottest breaking stories in popular culture.
View all originals

BET AWARDS '20

JUNE 28 8/7C

HOSTED BY AMANDA SEALES

AIRS
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC