The Kick-Back Couch - Say You Love Me

American Soul

S2 EP5 | Exclusive | 21:29
Aired 6-24-2020
The crew watches episode five of Season 2 and shares their thoughts on James Brown's speaking voice, getting paid in chicken, ethical business practices and more.
James Brown and George Clinton Bring the Funk

s2 ep5

The mothership lands on a new American Soul. 

s2 ep5

Say You Love Me

s2 ep4

Lovely Day

s2 ep3

Satisfaction
