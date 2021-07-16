Breaking News:
Legendary beatboxer and rapper Biz Markie dead at 57
Trending:

Mooski Plays This or That

Amplified

S1 | Exclusive | 01:26
Aired 7-16-2021
BET Amplified artist Mooski reveals whether he prefers recording or performing, in-store shopping or online shopping, big parties or small gatherings, TV shows or movies and more.
Sampa the Great Plays The Last

Zambia-born and Botswana-raised rapper Sampa the Great reveals the last place she traveled to, the last movie she watched, the last time she felt empowered and more.

Sampa the Great reveals five things she'd like fans to know about her, including where she grew up, her love of competitive sprinting and more.

Rising rapper Flo Milli reveals her passion for the recording process, the reason she prefers small gatherings, her favorite fashion season and her theory about restaurant takeout.
