s1|
Zambia-born and Botswana-raised rapper Sampa the Great reveals the last place she traveled to, the last movie she watched, the last time she felt empowered and more.
s1|
Sampa the Great reveals five things she'd like fans to know about her, including where she grew up, her love of competitive sprinting and more.
s1|
Rising rapper Flo Milli reveals her passion for the recording process, the reason she prefers small gatherings, her favorite fashion season and her theory about restaurant takeout.