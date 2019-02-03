King Keraun and Odell Beckham Jr.: Whose Beard Is Better?

BET News Special

S2019 | Exclusive | 01:35
Aired 2-3-2019
King Keraun gets New York Giants star Odell Beckham Jr. to open up about his predictions for the big game, and they debate who has the winning beard.
