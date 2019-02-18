Van Jones on Reforming the Justice System Alongside Jay-Z

BET @

S2019 | Exclusive | 01:34
Aired 2-18-2019
King Keraun catches up with Van Jones at the NBA All-Star Game to talk working alongside Jay-Z and Meek Mill to improve the criminal justice system with The Reform Alliance.
van-jones-on-reforming-the-justice-system-alongside-jay-z Up next s2019

King Keraun Gears Up for the Big Game in Atlanta

extras

s2019

|

Exclusive

Celebrities and pro athletes weigh in on the big game.

s2019

|

Exclusive

Odell Beckham Jr. has some thoughts about the big game.

s2019

|

Exclusive

Boomerang's Lala Milan knows her stuff.
See more extras

Shows you might like

Rebel

Rebel

Danielle Mone' Truitt as Rebel Knight. REBEL is an Oakland detective who's solved more homicides in the last three years than any detective on the force.

The Quad

The Quad

Season 2 - New Season Tuesdays 10/9C

An exciting, scripted series about HBCU life.

Soul Train Awards

Soul Train Awards

Soul Train Awards feature soulful performances, tributes and special appearances by some of entertainment’s biggest stars.

#AllVotesMatter

#AllVotesMatter

The candidates of the 2016 election tell you why they want your vote!
View all shows

Recommended digital originals

#20YrsLtr

Digital Original

#20YrsLtr

Only on BET.com

Take a trip down memory with some of the most iconic music, films, fashion and more that helped move #theculture.

8 Days a Week

Digital Original

8 Days a Week

Hip hop clashes with pop culture in an exciting and groundbreaking webseries for BET.

BET @

Digital Original

BET @

YOUR FRONT-ROW TICKET

BET@ gives you a front-row ticket to high-profile concerts, sporting events and the world of entertainment. We're on the red carpet, backstage and behind the scenes talking to the biggest athletes and stars, and bringing it all to you.

BET Breaks

Digital Original

BET Breaks

Check out the latest and hottest breaking stories in popular culture.
View all originals