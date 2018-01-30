













EMBED <div data-freeform-responsive="true"><iframe webkitallowfullscreen="true" mozallowfullscreen="true" allowfullscreen="true" share="BET" src="https://www.bet.com/video/bet-breaks/2018/celebrities/013018-did-get-out-star-lil-rel-not-get-invited-to-the-oscars.share.responsive-true.html" width="100%" height="535" frameborder="0"></iframe><script type="text/javascript" src="https://www.bet.com/etc/designs/betcom/js/share.js"></script></div> COPY CODE



Season 2018 Clip (01:29)

BET Breaks: Did "Get Out" Star Lil Rel Not Get Invited to The Oscars?