Season 2018 Clip (01:04)
5 days ago BET Breaks: Did Blac Chyna Get Dumped By YBN Almighty Jay?

BET Breaks: Did Blac Chyna Get Dumped By YBN Almighty Jay?

See what the rapper said about their relationship status.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in celebs