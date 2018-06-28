Season 2018 Clip (01:06)
1 week ago BET Breaks: Cardi B Hosts Lit Baby Shower

BET Breaks: Cardi B Hosts Lit Baby Shower

Check out how the rapper celebrated her bundle of joy.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in celebs

HIT THE FLOOR

TUE, JUL 10 10/9C

SEASON 4

AIRS
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC