Season 2018 Clip (01:02)
5 days ago BET Breaks: Celebrity Summer Birthdays

BET Breaks: Celebrity Summer Birthdays

This summer has a lot of celebrity birthdays.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in celebs

HIT THE FLOOR

TUE, JUL 10 10/9C

SEASON 4

AIRS
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC